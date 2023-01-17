Chanute WBB vs Independence 1.13.23 - Ashley Haviland

Chanute junior Ashley Haviland (20) attempts a layup over a defender during Friday's loss to the Independence Bulldogs.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets kept the matchup close throughout, but were unable to upend the eighth-ranked Independence Bulldogs in a Southeast Kansas League clash here Friday.

“I was proud of the way we came out and competed tonight against one of the best teams in the state,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “There was no fear. They came out and they went after it, and that's the key when you play really good teams.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments