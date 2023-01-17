The Chanute Blue Comets kept the matchup close throughout, but were unable to upend the eighth-ranked Independence Bulldogs in a Southeast Kansas League clash here Friday.
“I was proud of the way we came out and competed tonight against one of the best teams in the state,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “There was no fear. They came out and they went after it, and that's the key when you play really good teams.”
A back-and-forth first quarter ended tied at 8-8, before Independence outscored Chanute 12-5 before halftime to hold a seven-point lead.
A fight-back effort capped by a buzzer-beater 3 from junior Kelsey Haviland left the Blue Comets trailing by just three points with eight minutes to go.
“We played really well in the first three quarters to be right there and have that opportunity,” Fox said. “But we’ve got to take better care of the basketball and we have to really lock down and get some big stops when we need them in the fourth quarter.”
Chanute did not get those stops, as the Bulldogs scored 12 unanswered points from the floor to close out the contest.
Key to Independece’s success — like usual — was Abby Veile. The Blue Comets had keyed on Veile heading into the matchup, silencing her through half the game. After scoring just four in the first half, Veile detonated for 18 in the second half.
“I thought we did a great job on her early on and really limited her, and that's why we had a chance to kinda be in the game,” Fox said. “I think in the fourth quarter, we got a little gassed and we didn't get out to her like we needed to.”
Having a shot late in matchups is starting to be more familiar territory for Chanute. After trailing big in numerous games last season, the young squad is finally starting to get things going.
“We're getting better,” Fox said. “You look at the final score and it looks like we kind of got blown out, but we were in this game, we had a chance in this game. I think that there's some little things that are still holding us back, like live ball turnovers.”
Chanute surrendered just 14 total turnovers, down from 20 and 28 in their previous matchups, but most of those 14 were taken back to the hoop.
“I think they scored probably at least half their points in those first three quarters in transition off of our turnovers,” Fox said.
At least some of the struggle with ball security was due to a much more aggressive passing style from the hometeam. Multiple Blue Comets were dumping off the ball via over the shoulder and backdoor passes. This led to a number of easy buckets for Chanute, but also led to a number of easy buckets for Independence.
Haviland led Chanute with 10 total points, adding a steal and a block in the process. Senior Tyra Bogle had three blocks to go with her seven points, while junior Peyton Shields added six points and two assists.
Bogle has now recorded five blocks and four drawn charges in the last two games.
“She's playing hard, that's the biggest thing,” Fox said. “She's active, playing hard and contesting shots. And when you do that, your hand finds the ball.”
Junior Jaye Smith had five points, four rebounds and three assists on the night, while juniors Kynleigh Chard and Kierny Follmer added two points each. Sophomore AnnaKate Noonan tacked on a free throw as time expired in the game.
Around the SEK
Friday night also saw Fort Scott grab a 44-35 win over Coffeyville, while Pittsburg fell to Labette County, 45-35.
Up Next
Chanute hits the road this week for the 38th Annual Paul Wintz/Tom Bowen Orange and Black Classic Basketball Tournament in Colby. The Blue Comets are set to face off with 3A’s first-ranked squad from Goodland tonight at 8:15 pm.
“They'll be taller than us at every position, so it's going to be a great challenge for us,” Fox said. “A great opportunity, though, at the same time, to go play one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class, and go try to try to compete with the best of the best.”
Box Score
Independence: 8 12 11 16 — 47
Chanute: 8 5 15 5 — 33
Scoring
Independence: Abby Veile 22, Tionne Johnson 8, Rylie Reichenberger 7, Kaylea Lemos 6, Alex Jones 2, Cam Eytcheson 2
Chanute: Kelsey Haviland 10, Tyra Bogle 7, Peyton Shields 6, Jaye Smith 5, Kynleigh Chard 2, Kierny Follmer 2, AnnaKate Noonan 1
League Standings
Fort Scott (5-0, 9-0)
Independence (4-1, 8-1)
Parsons (3-2 ,7-2)
Labette County (3-2, 4-5)
Chanute (2-3, 2-5)
Coffeyville (1-4, 2-6)
Pittsburg (0-6, 0-9)
