JARED McMASTERS
CHERRYVALE — The Humboldt Cubs volleyball team couldn’t get out of its own way.
A surplus of errors against the Eureka Tornadoes prevented the Cubs from sweeping the competition in a triangular that also featured the Cherryvale Chargers on Tuesday night.
Eureka topped the Cubs 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) before Humboldt bounced back with a 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) victory against the Chargers.
“We struggled against a good Eureka team,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “We made too many errors and could not get into a rhythm.”
The Cubs committed 18 errors, four of which came during serving, against the Tornadoes. Those struggles forced them to step up on the defensive side and come away with 21 digs in the short match.
Kirstyn Murrow and Nautianna Goforth combined for 10 of the Cubs’ 16 kills in their first match.
Despite only a slight drop-off in errors against Cherryvale — Humboldt recorded 15 total errors in the second match — the Cubs’ serving drastically improved.
Led by five aces from Murrow, Humboldt jumped from four aces against Eureka to 12 against the Chargers.
Four different Cubs — Shelby Shaughnessy, Karley Wools, Murrow and Goforth — notched at least four kills in the win over Cherryvale.
Up Next
The Cubs moved to 21-7 overall and 4-1 in league play this year. They’ll travel to Neodesha over the weekend for a Saturday tournament.
