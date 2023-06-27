Flight A 1st Place - Southern Star Pipeline #2.jpg

A Flight 1st Place – Southern Star Gas Pipeline Team #2 – Johnnie Riley, Kortney McGraw, Bob Macha, Kaden Macha

IOLA — District Court Judge David Rogers hosted the 17th Annual CASA Father’s Day Charitable Golf Tournament on  Saturday, June 17 at the Allen County Country Club.

The Tournament was to celebrate Father’s Day and the important role that Fathers play in the raising of Children, but also to have some fun while raising funds to increase the capacity of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in this Judicial District. All funds raised from this tournament will remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson Counties to help serve children here in the court system.  

Fligh B 1st Place - Iola Insurance Associates.jpg

B Flight 1st Place – Iola Insurance Associates – Travis Larson, Steven Lucke, Ken Taiclet, Bruce Faulhaber
Flight C 1st Place - Porter Family Team #2.jpg

C Flight 1st Place – Bank of Commerce – Brad Davis, Mike Boaz, Kraig Follmer, Jerry Bowman

