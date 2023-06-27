IOLA — District Court Judge David Rogers hosted the 17th Annual CASA Father’s Day Charitable Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 17 at the Allen County Country Club.
The Tournament was to celebrate Father’s Day and the important role that Fathers play in the raising of Children, but also to have some fun while raising funds to increase the capacity of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program in this Judicial District. All funds raised from this tournament will remain within the 31st Judicial District including Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson Counties to help serve children here in the court system.
CASA serves children in Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson County Courts. Fathers play a huge role in a child’s life, so the day was perfect to celebrate advocacy for children.
Nineteen teams with 77 golfers teed off at 9 a.m. while enjoying perfect weather and conditions. Competition was fierce in the flighted tournament and several teams ran neck-and-neck throughout play. Mulligans were available, you could spin for a hole-in-one and the four-man teams played a best-ball scramble. Fun was the highlight, as well as camaraderie.
First Place in the ‘A’ Flight for very skilled golfers was Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline No. 2, with team members Kortney McGraw, Johnnie Riley, Bob Macha and Kaden Macha. Twin Motors Ford finished runner-up in the flight, with team members Mike Koehn, Ethan Harris, Blake Appling, Jeremy Sellman and Xander Sellman.
First Place in the ‘B’ Flight for skilled players was Iola Insurance Associates, with members Ken Taiclet, Travis Larson, Steven Lucke and Bruce Faulhaver. Ash Grove Cement finished second, with team members Joe Relph,Jessie Holtzman, Trent Zartman and Jesse Morris.
In the ‘C’ Flight for slightly less skilled golfers, the Porter Family Team No. 2 took first place with members Brianne and Nathaniel Porter, Eric Bambick and Rusty Wright. The second place team was Bank of Commerce, with team members Jerry Bowman, Kraig Folmer, Mike Boaz and Brad Davis.
Southern Star Gas Pipeline, Iola Insurance Associates and Ash Grove Cement team members generously donated their cash prizes back to CASA to further the program. Prizes for the ‘C’ Flight were donated by CASA Board Member Mike Hofer.
The 50-50 Drawing was won by Rusty Wright for $191.50, who generously donated his winnings back to CASA. The Lotto Game was won by Mike Waldman. Door prizes donated by Peerless Products, Lang Diesel, Community National Bank, Tramec-Sloan, Grain Bin and the Machine Shed were won by Jeremy Sellman, Milton Ivy, Brianne Porter and Gary Winans.
Breakfast coffee, pastries and trail mix were supplied by Prairie Fire Coffee, Stacy Cakes and Daylight Donuts Chanute. For lunch, a pulled pork entree was donated by Bollig Meatery & Eatery, Moran Locker and Mike Hofer. Side dishes were supplied by Debbie Dawson, Cynthia Jacobson, Dan Creitz and Jim Porter. Lunch was served by CASA Advocates and Friends of CASA Volunteers. Bottled water and massive amounts of ice were supplied by Pump’n Pete’s Corp, Jennifer Dietsch at State Farm Insurance and G&W Grocery in Iola and Chanute.
The tournament was Underwritten by Platinum Sponsors in the Porter Family, Community National Bank, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and Hofer, Hofer & Associates. Gold Level Sponsors include Twin Motors Ford, Nelson Quarries, Manbeck Law, LLC, B & W Custom Trailer Hitches, Ash Grove Cement, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and the Wyoming Daniels Clan. Silver Sponsors include Jay Hatfield Motors, Monarch Cement, Karen Lee and State Farm, Jennifer Dietsch, Agent. There were also 10 Bronze sponsors and over 35 golf hole sponsorships.
CASA thanks Judge David Rogers for hosting the tournament and giving out the prizes. CASA also thanks the 77 players who played in the tournament and those businesses and individuals that sponsored teams and the tournament in general. At CASA we thank Mike Hofer, the Golf Fundraiser Chairman and Cynthia Jacobson, Jim Porter, Mark Lair, Dan Creitz and David Rogers from the CASA Board and CASA volunteers and employees, Amy Roeder and David Ellison, Debra Carlson, Leaha Young, Mardelle Pringle, Debbie Dawson, Cathy Lynch, Mary Ann Goodro, Robert Poydack , Marie and Calvin Parker and Amy and Idabelle Williams for everything they did for this tournament.
CASA thanks everyone for their generosity in helping to fund the CASA program which is so important in providing advocate services to abused and neglected children. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates who the Judges assign to children who have been found by the court to be ‘in need of care.’ Become a CASA Volunteer and say, “I AM FOR THE CHILD!”
CASA can be reached at 620-365-1448, casadirector31@yahoo.com or on Facebook at CASA of the 31st Judicial District.
