ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute Lady Blue Comet basketball team had three players reach double figures as it routed Fort Scott on Friday night by a score of 55-34.
The win moved the Lady Comets to 13-7 on the season and they will host a first-round playoff game on Tuesday night, though they do not yet know who they will be playing.
Chanute took care of the ball and seemed to get every loose ball and rebound during the win.
“When you come out and play with energy and passion, it always helps things go better everywhere else. The calls seem to go your way, the ball seems to find its way into the basket, the loose balls seem to find their way to you,” head coach Dustin Fox said. “Really pleased with the way we played tonight and a great way to celebrate these seniors and the careers they had.”
The head coach said Brianna Waggoner’s play really sparked his squad.
“She was huge for us tonight. She is the smallest girl on the court almost every night and she is just so tough. Hits big shots, but more than that she battles inside for us. She comes up with rebounds that you never think a kid her size should come up with. Her play really sparked us,” Fox said.
The 5’1” junior finished with 14 points.
Mattilyn Cranor led the Lady Comets with 17 points, while Kori Babcock finished with 11. Makayla Schoenhofer chipped in nine points, Jillian Vogel scored three and Jacelyn Catron had one.
Schoenhofer, Vogel and Lewis played their final regular season games in a Lady Comets uniform. Following the game, Fox took a moment to speak about them.
“Makayla has been a part of the varsity team for several years now, but this year she has really had her chance to shine. She has stepped up and done an amazing job for us. She is a kid who continually puts in the work, does all the dirty work and is the most unselfish kid we have here. She doesn’t care how much she scores, just wants to win,” Fox said.
He said Lewis worked tremendously hard through her career and is currently hitting 36 percent from 3-point range.
“Jacey is a kid that has improved an incredible amount over the years. She came to us having never played guard before. She has become one of the best 3-point shooters in the state,” he said.
Vogel only put up one shot in the contest and she made it count, banking in a 3-pointer to score the Lady Comets final points.
“What a great moment. There is no better way to cap off your senior night than to get in there and hit a 3-pointer. I am really happy for her,” Fox said. “Jillian has been a part of our program for four years. She doesn’t play a lot for us, but she is such a vital part of our team. She has such great energy and passion.”
Chanute is expected to host either Iola, Louisburg or Topeka Hayden on Tuesday in sub-state play. The Lady Comets’ foe will be determined today.
