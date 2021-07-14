Southeast Kansas' best golfer held his own against the top high schoolers in the nation in June.
Drayton Cleaver competed in the National High School Golf Association Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina on June 23-25.
Cleaver finished 34th out of more than 300 golfers from around the United States.
Cleaver soaked in the experience.
"It was definitely one of the coolest experiences of my life. I'm so happy to have that opportunity and I'm hoping to get back there next year," Cleaver said. "It's definitely something that I'll be looking forward to and working towards next year."
The event wasn't even on Cleaver's radar until he received the invitation the day after the KSHSAA state tournament. NHSGA invites all of the top high school golfers in the nation. The organization, which aims to grow and develop high school golfers across the nation, invited Cleaver based on his high finish in state golf: Cleaver placed third at the Class 4A Boys Golf State Championship in late May.
Chanute head coach Bill Woodard was contacted by NHSGA because of the stellar result. Soon afterwards, Cleaver, his family and Woodard boarded a plane to Raleigh, North Carolina before making an hour-long road trip to Pinehurst. The group nestled in a house on a resort on June 19. Throughout the weekend, Cleaver played practice rounds on two of the three tournament golf courses.
"It was a lot of practice. I wasn't feeling great going into the week, but I ended up being able to put together three really good tournament rounds through a lot of preparation," Cleaver said. "I really had to map out the courses because they're a lot more difficult than what we are used to here, with a lot more challenges than the common courses around here in Kansas."
Playing in a 54-hole tournament over three days, Cleaver ran into a situations where there was an out-of-bounds area right out of the fairway, essentially on every hole. Once playing away from the fairway, Cleaver oftentimes found himself in trouble. The senior golfer, however, got himself out of danger and, for the most part, kept the ball in play off the tee.
There are a few lasting impressions based on the way Cleaver played amongst the best of the best.
"I think a lot of it is just keeping the ball in play. I think that's super important, especially as you get onto challenging courses, hitting fairways, and hitting greens," Cleaver said. "Making pars on those courses is way better than making a par on a course down here. I think that's the big thing is just being satisfied with par."
Woodard has observed Cleaver's maturation process from the best seat in the house, but that keen observation didn't waver just because the tournament happened to be the Pro Bowl of high school golfers.
"His consistency with the driver is key to providing more birdie opportunities," Woodard said. "He is capable of playing a variety of golf shots, but choosing the best one for a given situation would be another discussion we'll have in the future. As always, in golf, the putter does the majority of the scoring. He can get better there."
Developing and qualifying in a bunch of summer competitions, on the horizon for Cleaver is the Kansas Amateur Championship in Wichita on Tuesday and Wednesday. Following that, is a college showcase at Ferris State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.