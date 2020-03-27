The Kansas Shrine Bowl may be impacted by the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The 501(c)(3) Kansas Shrine issued a statement pertaining to the pandemic last week.
“The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely,” the nonprofit released as a statement on Kansasshrinebowl.com. “At this time, all events associated with the 2020 Shrine Bowl are continuing as scheduled. We will work with our host cities, institutions and local governments in determining any changes that might need to be made to our event. In the event there is a cancellation, all registration, sponsorship and payments can be fully refunded. We’re hopeful this will pass, and our late summer event can be a capstone for our high school football players and a great beginning to a new school year for our band and cheer participants. Thank you for your continued support.”
Invited to the big-time event is senior Chanute High School quarterback Ty Bowman, who posted 30 total touchdowns, 1,273 yards passing and 822 rushing yards, helping to lead the Blue Comets in 2019 to their best record (9-2) since 2013 and to the state sectionals for the first time since 2012. Bowman was also All-SEK first-team offense, earned a nomination for Sports In Kansas’ 4A Player of the Year, and was an All-State selection for the historic season.
Other local notables who earned Shrine Bowl selections are Erie High School lineman Caype Johnston and St. Paul High School quarterback Adam Albertini, who totaled 57 total touchdowns while throwing for 402 yards.
