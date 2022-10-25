While the Chanute High School football team posted its first undefeated regular season since 1935, the Royster Middle School squads were experiencing plenty of success of their own. The Rockets’ eighth grade squad went 5-2 on the year, while the seventh grade team finished with their own undefeated record of 6-0.
The Rockets posted a pair of wins over the Labette County Grizzlies on Thursday, capping the end to a strong season from both squads. The success Royster has found this year can be attributed to a culture of winning football, according to eighth grade head coach Jerrod Richards.
“If you expect to win, you’re gonna win more than you lose,” Richards said. “Both of the classes have that instinct to know how to win. If they keep that up, it’ll just carry over.”
The seventh grade squad went undefeated on the year, including a marquee victory over Pittsburg in double overtime.
“The players are ecstatic. They actually had the goal of going undefeated before the season, and they approached each game like that,” seventh grade head coach Shane Duncan said. “They didn’t overlook anybody, it was all business at practice and during games.”
The younger Rockets finished the year out with a 40-6 trounce of the Grizzlies.
“That was probably the only time we’ve seen them let their guard down and enjoy what they’ve accomplished,” Duncan said.
Joined by assistant coach Mitch Love, Duncan also led the skilled group of seventh graders to dominant wins over Coffeyville, Independence, Topeka-Hayden and Fort Scott.
“We had a lot of full team wins,” Duncan said. “We had a goal to be great, and we don’t think we had a great player but we had a great team.
“Our line was phenomenal, they set the tone all year long,” Duncan continued. “Our skill guys were great and we didn’t have to rely on one person. They played hard and they were physical.”
Duncan and Love were slow to highlight any one player, as the entire team made big strides during the 2022 season.
“Honestly I don’t think I could truly pick any one player that stood out. We had five guys in the backfield that could score at any time, and we had four different guys lead us in yardage in different games,” Duncan said.
Richards and eighth grade assistant coach Doug Jackett entered the season with a much larger squad than normal, boasting over 25 players to a measly 17-18 the previous season. The size of the squad led to plenty of talent to spread around the field.
“This year the gap between talent was a lot smaller. We had a lot of team wins this year, and that’s something I like. We had several kids that contributed greatly,” Richards said.
The squad took just two losses on the year, falling to Pittsburg before losing a last-second heartbreaker to Independence.
“That was a solid, fun game even though we lost,” Richards said of the Independence matchup. “You get better when you play teams that are good, and we got a lot better this year because we played good teams.”
The elder Rockets were led by a solid performance from Lawrence Chaney under center. While running back Jalen Duncan anchored the backfield, Keaton Stirewalt made a surprise leap in offensive production at the tailback position, allowing the offense to move through other players even easier.
Carter Naff made a significant impact on the offensive and defensive lines, while Aydin Ogle stepped up for significant minutes. Jakarre Green and Evan Lueberring provided solid performances in the wide receiver slot, while Kasen Audiss was a journeyman on the squad.
“Kasen would do anything you told him to,” Richards said. “We asked him to learn a few plays at running back since we had a player out, and he stepped up.”
A player who had yet to see the field before this season, Jose Cuin stood out as the most improved player on the squad.
Although Royster practices completely separate from the high school team, Richards and his fellow coaches see the younger team as a pipeline to the older team. Not two separate programs, but a single program with teams at different age levels.
“We try to do a lot of what the high school does when it comes to looks and schemes, so the learning curve is a lot smaller,” Richards said.
