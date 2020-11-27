ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s been about a month since the Chanute High School cross-country team ended its year at the State meet at the hilly Wamego Country Club.
Chanute’s only 2020 State qualifier, senior Jerica Hockett, ran a 22:52:70, claiming 45th place, Chanute’s best finish by a girl at State since 2015. Hockett’s time was just 30 seconds short of her personal record, too.
“First, I was a bit frustrated because I got 45th place and I was like, ‘Man, that sounds like a bad number,’ but afterwards, I looked at the results and everything and actually, it was really encouraging because I beat four of the girls I met at Regionals the week before and one second away from beating the girl that was All-SEK (Parsons’ Kinsey Baldwin),” Hockett previously said. “Individual-wise, I felt like I did a really good job. After I finished, I felt kind of mad just because I felt like it wasn’t that great, but after I looked at the big picture, it was better.”
That moment was the culmination of a 2020 season that started in uncertainty due to COVID-19, and CHS head cross-country coach Brett Rinehart reflection on the year.
“Well, first and foremost, I was happy that we were able to get through our season all the way to the State meet, getting the year with COVID, I didn’t know if we would,” Rinehart said. “I just thought that was great that the kids were able to get their whole season in. ... It was kind of a little bit of a rebuilding year for us, but I thought we were able to take some positives away from it. I thought we had some kids perform past what I thought would have been their expectations going into the season. Jerica being the main example of that and some others, too. I was pleased.”
And that was the first of several good things that happened in 2020.
“I mean obviously Jerica being an All-League runner and qualifying for State and performing at State, that was definitely a highlight of the season,” Rinehart said. “She’s come so far since her freshman year. She put in a lot of hard work, so it was really cool to see that pay off.”
Many other CHS cross-country runners worked really hard and saw it pay off as well. Rinehart noted freshman Natasha Orneles, who ran a 23:29 and 20th place at Regionals, cementing her as the No. 2 girls runner for Chanute. Rinehart said based on what he has seen from Orneles, he expects some of the same results in the coming years in an effort to be a consistent runner for Chanute.
Junior Maddy Hughes, who stepped onto the running scene for the first time but is a track sprinter, was also a breath of fresh air for Rinehart. Hughes at Regionals posted a 24:28 and 25th place.
Along with his girls cross-country team, Rinehart also saw great promise from the boys side. In Regionals, sophomore Brock Godinez registered a 19:18 and 22nd place, while sophomore Gage Jesseph culminated with a 19:31 and 25th place.
“On the boys’ side, the development of Brock Godinez and Gage Jesseph was fun to watch,” Rinehart said. “Brock showed some potential last year and he finished strong and he built on that for this year. He became our top runner by the end of the year. And Gage Jesseph, he had a decent freshman year last year, but he trained hard over the summer and really established himself as a varsity guy, which really helped us.”
Of importance for next year is attracting more runners to the program. COVID-19 interrupted all sports last spring, hurting the recruitment of runners, especially since there was no track season.
Because of the pandemic, Rinehart’s program wasn’t able to come in contact with runners and overall, cross-country numbers were down. Still, with KSHSAA planting the seeds for sports to continue on schedule for the rest of the year, Rinehart said he would like to have 25 to 30 student-athletes run cross country in 2021.
“It’ll give us a little more depth,” Rinehart said. “... Got to get them trained through the winter, have a good track season and get them to run with us next summer. That’s always a challenge to get some kids to commit to that all summer. But I think we’ve shown the ones that do, it really pays off. ... It gives them training under the belt, helps to avoid injuries. It helps pump up the intensity. It also helps build a better team atmosphere.”
Lending a hand in that next year will be juniors Bella Becannon and Hughes, sophomore Mackenzie Crapson, and freshmen Kensie Linville and Orneles on the girls side. Seniors Riley Goracke, Lexi Sierra and Hockett, of course, will be graduating.
“We will look for them to kind of be our team leaders next year,” Rinehart said. “And of course Natasha broke out there at the end of the year. Her coming back is going to be huge for the girls team.”
On the boys side, juniors Bryce Bingham, Jesseph, Godinez and freshman Trenton Banks will make their returns. Bingham was hampered by back issues last season, but if he would have stayed healthy, Rinehart predicted that he would represent CHS in State along with Hockett.
Moving forward, those returning will have goals to come back stronger than ever. And they will set their marks based on the runners that have already set the Chanute precedent.
“We really are going to miss our seniors,” Rinehart said.
“Riley Goracke fought through quarantine. She was just great to have on the team. Super kid. Lexa Sierra was a four-year runner for us. We’re going to miss her as well. On the boys side, we’ll graduate Trenton Wilson, Christian Paxtor and William Guan. Trent kind of had to battle through some injuries this year, but he was a four-year runner for us. He was a part of our State team that finished fifth a couple years ago. He kind of took the other Trenton, Trenton Banks, under his wing this year showing him the ropes. Christian Paxtor has been as dedicated a runner as we’ve had on the team. He practiced every summer and worked hard.
“William Guan is more of a sprinter. But he’s been awesome to have as well. It’s always hard to say goodbye to your seniors. They contributed a lot to us. And that’s part of it. We’ll miss them and hopefully they’ll stay in touch and come back and help with our needs. We have a lot of former runners that have kept in touch with the program. So that makes me feel good.”
Hockett late in the year was contacted by a few colleges because of her stellar performances down the stretch. But as of right now, no senior CHS cross-country runner has made a decision on colleges yet, though Rinehart noted that he can see a few competing in track at the college level. Hockett will likely pursue a degree in speech pathology and try to work in the school system, while Paxtor will cheer and dance at Neosho County Community College.
