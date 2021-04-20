Chanute softball split Monday at home against Labette County, a team that won two out of the last three games.
CHS won the first game by one run, 4-3. Catcher Grace Thompson hit 2 for 3; pitcher Kamri Naff was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two RBI; and Kadynce Axelson, shortstop Brinly Bancroft and left fielder Peyton Shields had a hit each.
“I was focusing on seeing the ball to my bat and just getting a solid hit to move runners,” Thompson said. “Pitchers usually want to start ahead of you in the count, so I try to look for strikes early and protect the plate with two strikes on me.”
In the circle Naff struck out eight, walked one, and allowed two earned runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Labette got on the board first when Katie Zwahlen had an RBI single to score a run in the top of the first.
But an inning later in the bottom of the second, with two outs, a 1-2 count and a player on second, Shields singled on a hard groundball to right, which scored pinch-runner Riley Hicks to tie the game at 1.
Naff would go on to throw a scoreless inning in the top of the third, but gave up a solo shot to Labette’s Madison Brannin in the fourth.
But Chanute wasn’t going down without a fight. Bancroft in the top of the lineup in the bottom of the fourth hit a ground ball and reached on an infield error. She stole second and advanced to third on an error by the outfield. Naff was up next and doubled on a line drive to left, scoring Bancroft to tie the game at 2.
In a back-and-forth game, Labette’s Shelbi Wilson hit an RBI double to put the score at 3-2 Labette County.
Chanute took the lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Bancroft’s RBI single, which scored Axelson to tie the game. Naff then produced an RBI single on a fly ball to center to score Bancroft and get to the final 4-3 score.
Naff went on to throw two straight scoreless innings to end the game.
Game 2:
Labette County used a six-run extra eighth inning to down Chanute 11-5 in the second game of the doubleheader.
Shields scored on an infield error in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 5. But an infield error by Chanute would lead to Labette’s first run in the eighth, which was followed up with an RBI single by AJ Dewey, a two-run single by Lydia Hall, and two infield errors that led to two more runs.
First baseman Kori Babcock was 3 for 5 with a two-run double and two RBIs; Naff had a 4-for-5 day with a solo home run, three doubles and an RBI; infielder Preston Keating chalked up a 2-for-5 day; and Bancroft and Axelson both had a hit.
Starting pitcher Jacie Costin struck out one, walked one, and allowed no earned runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. Naff as a reliever struck out four, walked four, and allowed three earned runs and four hits in 4 innings. Jaye Smith didn’t allow any walks, errors or hits in 2/3 inning.
Labette’s Dewey was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Chanute (6-6) will next play Frontenac in a doubleheader Thursday, 4:30 pm at Santa Fe Park.
