HUMBOLDT — The Cubs of Humboldt Middle School finished up the 2022 portion of the basketball schedule on Thursday, welcoming the Eureka Tornadoes to town. The Cubs split games with the Tornadoes, taking a game each in the boys’ and girls’ matchups.

The girls ‘B’ team opened the night with a 24-7 rout of the opposition. Eight different players found the hoop in the win.

