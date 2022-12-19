HUMBOLDT — The Cubs of Humboldt Middle School finished up the 2022 portion of the basketball schedule on Thursday, welcoming the Eureka Tornadoes to town. The Cubs split games with the Tornadoes, taking a game each in the boys’ and girls’ matchups.
The girls ‘B’ team opened the night with a 24-7 rout of the opposition. Eight different players found the hoop in the win.
“I’m proud of them for the win, but we have a lot we can do better on both ends of the floor,” Humboldt girls head coach Scott Brady said.
The Cubs were led by a six-point effort from Bailey Daniels and four points each from Jordan Jencey and Kaydence Whitworth.
After the ‘B’ team earned a victory, the girls ‘A’ team nearly followed suit. After leading 11-10 at halftime, the Cubs let things slip away, taking a 28-24 loss.
“The inability to get back on defense and a lack of rebounding cost us this game,” Brady said. “It definitely felt like it was one we should have won.”
Jo Ellison led with 12 points and six rebounds, followed by Lakyn Meadows with seven points and 10 rebounds.
The boys ‘B’ team followed that up with another loss, falling 33-18 to Eureka. The loss drops the squad to 2-2 so far on the year.
“I thought we did some good things tonight with eight different players scoring,” Humboldt boys head coach Jeremy Weilert said.
Emmitt Carson and Owen Sicka led the squad with three points each. Carson also added five rebounds, two steals and a block while Sicka grabbed a pair of rebounds of his own.
The boys ‘A’ team bookended the evening with a win, knocking off the Tornadoes 50-22.
“We were much better on both sides of the ball tonight,” Weilert said. “We were much more aggressive on the boards, and we shot the ball much better.”
Collin Cook was the motor on the night, going for a near double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Kreed Jones added another 10 points and a steal, while Conner Newman added eight points and a pair of rebounds. Thatcher Mueller had four rebounds to go with two steals and Ty Shaughnessy added an assist, a block, a rebound and a steal.
The boys ‘A’ team moves to 3-1 with the win.
Up Next
With the winter break in full swing, the Cubs are sidelined from competition until meeting with the Neodesha Bluestreaks next semester. First tip inside the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Scoring
Girls B: Bailey Daniels 6, Jordan Hencey 4, Kaydence Whitworth 4, Jetta Matthews 2, Nahla Jenkins 2, Carlie Weilert 2, Leah Carman 2, Hadley Galloway 2
Girls A: Jo Ellison 12, Lakyn Meadows 7, Hadley Galloway 3, Bailey Daniels 2
Boys B: Emmitt Carson 3, Owen Sicka 3, Bryer Grisier 2, Cooper Peters 2, Cyler Mason 2, Carter Collins 2, Zander Roudybush 2, Kolton Hansen 2
Boys A: Collin Cook 16, Kreed Jones 10, Conner Newman 8, Thatcher Mueller 6, Kage Daniels 4, Hudson Rees 2, Jack Works 2, Broc Ivy 2
