NCCC Soccer vs Johnson County 10.19.22 - Warren Sung

Neosho County freshman forward Warren Sung (11) dribbles the ball during a home matchup with Johnson County on Oct. 19.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

COFFEYVILLE — The Neosho County soccer teams finished up the regular season in Coffeyville, splitting matches with the Red Ravens. The Neosho County women suffered a 2-1 loss in extra time, before the Neosho County men posted a 3-1 victory on the back of a hat trick.

“I'm extremely proud of the team and how they have performed throughout the season, both in and out of the conference,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “We have battled with some of the best teams in the nation, and have also stood up to and beaten them. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments