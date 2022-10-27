COFFEYVILLE — The Neosho County soccer teams finished up the regular season in Coffeyville, splitting matches with the Red Ravens. The Neosho County women suffered a 2-1 loss in extra time, before the Neosho County men posted a 3-1 victory on the back of a hat trick.
“I'm extremely proud of the team and how they have performed throughout the season, both in and out of the conference,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “We have battled with some of the best teams in the nation, and have also stood up to and beaten them.
“The guys deserve to be in the position they are in now and they have to continue this form into the postseason,” Chadderton continued. “It's important to remember how we got ourselves into this position and to continue this not only in the postseason this year, but in years to come."
The Neosho County women held things at an even 0-0 score through the intermission. The Panthers would take a lead midway through the second half, when freshman midfielder Myriam Zamora put a corner kick in the box, where freshman midfielder Marisa Montuori finished the job.
The Red Ravens forced extra time with a goal from Shyanne Reid late in the second half, before an overtime score from Ashleigh Sweat gave Coffeyville the lead for the win.
“The girls did really well to take Coffeyville to overtime, and it was an unlucky finish on a great strike from them,” Chadderton said.
The women finished the season with a 3-13 record, good for 2-7 in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference.
“Some of their results didn’t look the way they deserve, but at the end of the day they did really well this season and they should be proud of that,” Chadderton said.
The men’s matchup would decide the champions of the KJCCC East division, as both squads entered the matchup with a 5-4 conference record.
Earning KJCCC Player of the Week honors for his performance, freshman forward Warren Sung posted a hat trick to lead the Panthers to a 3-1 victory.
“Winning a conference championship is really exciting for both the program, and the college, but we have to continue hard into the postseason and continue with our momentum,” Chadderton said.
Freshman goalkeeper Michael Brennan was named the KJCCC Goalkeeper of the week for his performance against the Red Ravens on Saturday.
This season’s success from both squads is very important for the growth of the program. According to Chadderton, the conference title from the men and a drastically improved record from the women will lead to a boost in recruitment.
“We’re headed in the right direction and some of the players that maybe we couldn't get last year, we will be able to recruit them this year, so that’s something we definitely want to focus on,” Chadderton said.
Up Next
The Neosho County men finished the season with an overall record of 10-5, landing them in a matchup with the Garden City Broncbusters (7-12) this Sunday for the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Region VI Tournament. First kick is set for 2 p.m. at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Box Scores
Neosho Women 0 1 0 - 1
Coffeyville 0 1 1 - 2
Goals: Marisa Montuori from Myriam Zamora (NCCC) Shyanne Reid from Thayline Teixeira (COFF) Ashleigh Sweat from Riley Palmer (COFF)
Neosho Men 3 0 - 3
Coffeyville 1 0 - 1
Goals: Warren Sung from Gerardo Garcia and Jack Kay (NCCC) Warren Sung from Joao Kawasaki and Max Russell (NCCC) Warren Sung from Davide Comai (NCCC) Daisuke Shinko from Alejandro Valles (COFF)
