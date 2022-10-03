INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets kept their undefeated football season alive Friday evening, grabbing a 34-10 victory during a road matchup with the Independence Bulldogs at Emmot Field.
“(Friday’s) game wasn’t our best performance,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said.
The Blue Comets remained ranked fourth in the state by the Kansas Football Coaches association ahead of the week five matchup. Bishop Miege, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. James Academy were the only schools ranked higher.
For the second time this season, the Blue Comets allowed their opponent to score on the opening drive. A decent return found the Bulldogs near midfield, and the home team ate nearly 10 minutes off the clock on the ground to take a first quarter lead.
The Bulldogs were far from spectacular on the opening drive, but two fourth down and three third down conversions kept Independence’s march alive when Chanute threatened to stop it.
“We weren’t sharp as a whole, but we did enough to get another win,” Frazell said. “I am proud of our team for the great start and we are continuing to find deficiencies that we are going to work at correcting.”
The Blue Comets responded nearly instantly, as senior running back Ty Leedy broke multiple tackles en route to a 37-yard touchdown run. Leedy finished with a pair of scores and 176 yards on 10 carries.
Normally bolstering Leedy’s breakout runs with nickel and dime pickups from the tailback, sophomore running back Quinton Harding broke out for a season-long 42-yard run.
Senior quarterback Eric Erbe kept up his high level of play under center, as he now sits at an almost 70% completion rate, with 16.9 yards per completion on the year. Erbe went 8-of-10 through the air for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns, recording his first interception of the season as well.
Those pair of touchdowns were brought down by senior wide receiver Dagen Dean. Dean hauled in a 22-yard reception, before ripping away a 44-yard touchdown catch from the Independence cornerback, both coming in the second quarter. Dean finished with four receptions for 84 yards.
Junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster had three receptions for 29 yards, while senior wide receiver Trey Dillow had a single, 12-yard reception.
After allowing the opening drive touchdown, the Chanute defense settled in to allow just three more points on the night. A 36-yard field goal in the second quarter would be the only other noise made by the Independence offense, before going scoreless in the second half.
Up Next
The No. 4 Blue Comets (5-0) now look ahead to hosting the Fort Scott Tigers (1-4). The Tigers come off back-to-back single scoring losses to Pittsburg and Labette County, with Fort Scott’s lone win against Independence decided by a single point.
The homecoming matchup between Chanute and Fort Scott at the Chanute Community Sports Complex is set for 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Scoring
1Q 9:17 (INDY) 1-yard run by Saxton Renfro, PAT good (0-7)
1Q 11:15 (CHAN) 37-yard run by Ty Leedy, 2-pt no good (6-7)
2Q 5:00 (CHAN) 22-yard pass from Eric Erbe to Dagen Dean, 2-pt no good (12-7)
2Q 11:36 (INDY) 36-yard field goal by Jimmy Unruh (12-10)
2Q 11:56 (CHAN) 41-yard pass from Eric Erbe to Dagen Dean, 2-pt good (20-10)
3Q 1:09 (CHAN) 4-yard run by Ty Leedy, 2-pt good (28-10)
4Q 1:09 (CHAN) 1-yard run by Eric Erbe, 2-pt no good (34-10)
Chanute 6 14 8 6 - 34
Independence 7 3 0 0 - 10
