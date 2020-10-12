The Chanute High golf team had three individual finishers in the top seven and successfully defended its Class 4A Regional title at Independence on Monday.
The Lady Comets will advance to the State tournament October 19-20 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Details in Wednesday's Tribune.
