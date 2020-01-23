ERIC SPRUILL
The Emporia Spartans opened the 48th Ralph Miller Classic with a dominating performance from seniors Skyler Douglas and Charles Snyder on Thursday night as they knocked off the Olathe North Eagles, 63-44.
The inside-outside duo scored 22 points apiece in the victory.
The 6-5 Snyder managed to get North’s Donnyae Ferguson, a 6-6 player, into early foul trouble, which opened the lane for his teammates making the Eagles susceptible to kickouts. Trailing 11-9 early, Douglass buried three consecutive 3-pointers to send Emporia into the second quarter with an 18-17 lead.
Snyder went to work in the second quarter, scoring seven-straight points to provide a little cushion as the Spartans took a 30-23 lead into the break.
North had its chances but ill-advised passes and questionable three-point shots doomed the Eagles in the third quarter.
Ferguson picked up his third foul one-minute into the quarter, once again leaving the Eagles without an inside presence.
Emporia’s Chance Gilpin tipped in a missed free throw at the buzzer to push the Spartans lead to 50-35 going into the fourth.
Free throws from Connor Hoyt and Beau Baumgardner pushed Emporia’s lead to 19 before Snyder threw down an emphatic dunk on a fastbreak to make it 63-42.
Baumgardner, Hunter Hines and Hoyt, finished with six points apiece.
Koi Jackson scored a team high 9 points for the Eagles. KT Raimey scored 7 points in the first half, but after a second-quarter foul never returned to the contest. Syl Union also chipped in seven points, while Ferguson scored 6.
Emporia advances into the winner’s bracket, where it will face Andover Central at 8 pm tonight.
Olathe North will face Chanute at 4:45 pm today.
ONHS — 17 6 12 9 — 44
EMHS — 18 12 20 13 — 63
Shawnee Mission South advances
Shawnee Mission South made quick work of the Wichita Defenders in the first game of the Ralph Miller Classic on Thursday afternoon, running away with a 62-28 win.
The Raiders actually trailed going into the second quarter but used a 10-0 run to take a 20-9 lead with 3:23 left before the half.
Andrew Brewer started the run with back-to-back buckets, while Harrison Hughes added a steal and a layup.
Wichita’s Kip Ammons ended the Defenders scoring drought with a basket.
SMS went into the break with a 22-13 lead.
The Raiders got a trey from Jack Webb to open the second half to make it 25-13. They used a balanced scoring attack to take a 36-20 lead into the third quarter. Blake Potthoff ended the quarter with a steal and layup for the Raiders.
Mac Wissel drained a pair of 3-pointers for the SMS early in the fourth as the Raiders continued to pour it on the Defenders.
To add insult to injury, the Defenders’ leading scorer Kojo Colecraft-Anderson got ejected with 28.6 seconds remaining when he received a double-technical foul.
Wissel made all four of the free throws to seal the win.
Potthoff led the Raiders with 12 points, Wissel had 10, followed by Andrew Brewer with 8. Ike McLey finished with 7 points, while Webb and Hayden Polsen had 5 apiece.
Anderson was the only Defender to reach double figures, scoring a team-high 10 points. Micah Cooley finished with 7, while Ammons and David Brown each scored 5 points.
The Raiders advance to face Soldan at 6:15 pm today. The Defenders will face Goddard at 3 pm.
WD — 9 4 7 8 — 28
SMS — 8 14 14 26 — 62
