BURLINGTON — The Royster Rockets traveled to Burlington to take on the Wildcats in a pair of duals Monday evening. The Royster boys came away with a 27-6 win, earning their second championship belt of the season, while the Royster girls fell 12-9 in their dual.
“This is our first dual meet and it was fun seeing how they react to the team aspect of wrestling,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “So far, we have been doing tournaments where they see more of the individual side of wrestling.”
The dual was organized to honor the late Doug Vander Linden, longtime wrestling coach for Burlington High School and the Burlington Mat Cats Youth Wrestling Club.
Unlike a high school dual that is scored by 3-6 points based on method of victory, the middle school dual was limited to a single point for a win, and two points for a fall.
On the boy’s side, the Rockets notched eleven pins and a decision, while only surrendering two pins and two decisions. Tray Raida, Alex Hellman, Thomas Cash, Kasen Audiss, Jakarre Green, Anthony Beard, Bo Small, Braddox Bancroft, Karter Naff, Jose Cuin and Ayden Ogle all earned extra-point wins on the night.
“The boys went out and took care of business, I was pleased with their performance,” Emling said.
Although the Royster girls had a much deeper squad than Burlington, the Wildcats edged out the win thanks to four falls and four decisions. Emily Kennedy earned the lone fall for the Royster girls, and Arlee Westhoff was the only Rocket to join her in the win column.
“The girls, who are mostly first-year wrestlers, saw some more experienced wrestlers,” Emling said. “Our ladies showed a lot of grit and we see a bright future in them.”
Up Next
The Rockets were back in action Tuesday in Independence, and again today in Eureka.
“We are in the grind of our season right now,” Emling said. “We are fighting several aches and pains, but we have several wrestlers stepping up and working through an intense season.”
Results
Boys
75 lbs: Trey Raida pins Quinton T. (2-0)
80 lbs: Nate Stinert OPEN (3-0)
85 lbs: Maddox Salyers OPEN (4-0)
90 lbs: Alex Helman pins Miller A. (6-0)
95 lbs: Thomas Cash pins Caleb W. (8-0)
100 lbs: Blake Cummings 8-5 dec. Lukas H. (9-0)
105 lbs: Kasen Audiss pins Ashton P. (11-0)
110 lbs: Jakarre Green pins Braydon D. (13-0)
115 lbs: Anthony Beard pins Oliver H. (15-0)
120 lbs: Bo Small pins Talis S. (17-0)
127 lbs: Beau H. 14-3 dec. Uriah Ulrich (17-1)
134 lbs: Braddox Bancroft pins Dalton V (19-1)
141 lbs: Zane W. 6-0 dec. Thor Bogle (19-2)
148 lbs: Logan T. pins Joshua Schoenhofer (19-4)
155 lbs: Karter Naff pins Conner W. (21-4)
165 lbs: Jose Cuin pins Colton C. (23-4)
180 lbs: Asa C. pins Andres Vargas (23-6)
215 lbs: Ayden Ogle pins Colton D. (25-6)
285 lbs: Lucas Sweazy OPEN (27-6)
Girls
75 lbs: Emma Mussulman OPEN (1-0)
85 lbs: Riverlee Allen OPEN (2-0)
90 lbs: Zoe Novotny OPEN (3-0)
95 lbs: Brianna B. 5-0 dec.Amelia Daniels (3-1)
100 lbs: Emily Kennedy pins Tarryn S. (5-1)
105 lbs: Emma R. pins Kaytian Thuma (5-3)
110 lbs: Nevaeh M. 10-5 dec. Esperanza Cuin (5-4)
115 lbs: Bailey H. pins Raegan Marple (5-6)
120 lbs: Adelia R. 7-6 dec. Mylee Miller (5-7)
127 lbs: Meghan D. OPEN (5-8)
134 lbs: Arlee Westhoff 8-6 dec. Lyla B. (6-8)
141 lbs: Kamber Chaney OPEN (7-8)
148 lbs: Shyanna Yukawa OPEN (8-8)
155 lbs: Josie McMahan OPEN (9-8)
165 lbs: Paige F. pins Lanie Stanfield (9-10)
180 lbs: Ally D. pins Allisa O’Brien (9-12)
