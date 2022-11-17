Royster Wrestling @ Burlington 11.14.22

The Royster boy’s wrestling team poses with the Doug Vander Linden Belt after defeating the Burlington Wildcats by a 27-6 dual score on Monday evening.

 Contributed photo

BURLINGTON — The Royster Rockets traveled to Burlington to take on the Wildcats in a pair of duals Monday evening. The Royster boys came away with a 27-6 win, earning their second championship belt of the season, while the Royster girls fell 12-9 in their dual.

“This is our first dual meet and it was fun seeing how they react to the team aspect of wrestling,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “So far, we have been doing tournaments where they see more of the individual side of wrestling.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments