HOYT — The Chanute Blue Comets traveled west to Hoyt for a powerlifting meet held by Royal Valley High School. Ethan Cranor and Brooklyn Espe continued setting records at the meet, claiming first place in their respective divisions.
Cranor set a meet record for bench (315 pounds) and squat (430 pounds), as well as a total weight record of 985 pounds. Cranor came in third place in the clean.
Espe did much of the same, setting a new record in the bench with a lift of 130 pounds. Espe also finished first in the clean, coming in runner-up in the squat.
Zander Small (114 pounds) and Taven Dewey (181 pounds) finished runners-up in their division. Small notched a first place finish in bench, while Dewey came in second place in the squat.
The varsity boys finished third out of 25 schools, while the varsity girls and junior varsity boys finished ninth overall.
Up Next
The Blue Comets are set to head to Emporia this Saturday for another meet.
Results
Varsity Boys
114: 2nd - Zander Small (1st bench, 2nd squat, 2nd clean)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st squat, 3rd clean) 9th - Kayl Allen (11th bench, 9th squat, 5th clean)
181: 2nd - Taven Dewey (6th bench, 2nd squat, 3rd clean)
HWT: 15th - Nihle Davidson (14th bench, 16th squat, 18th clean)
Varsity Women
105: 1st - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, 2nd squat, 1st clean)
156: 9th - Jayla Dunivin (6th bench, 9th squat, 11th clean)
