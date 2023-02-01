HOYT — The Chanute Blue Comets traveled west to Hoyt for a powerlifting meet held by Royal Valley High School. Ethan Cranor and Brooklyn Espe continued setting records at the meet, claiming first place in their respective divisions.

Cranor set a meet record for bench (315 pounds) and squat (430 pounds), as well as a total weight record of 985 pounds. Cranor came in third place in the clean.

