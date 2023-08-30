Chanute GGLF @ Oswego - Aug. 29, 2023 - Rainey Carter

Chanute sophomore Rainey Carter chips on to the green on hole No. 8 at the Oswego Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

 Ray Nolting | Parsons Sun

OSWEGO — Tuesday’s tournament at the Oswego Golf Course marked the start of the season for the Chanute Blue Comets girls golf team. All five golfers finished in the top-15 in the 40 golfer tournament, good for a runner-up team finish.

“The first tournament of the year is always a bit nerve wracking for the girls,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “I feel like we performed fairly well.”

Chanute GGLF @ Oswego - Aug. 29, 2023 - Maddie Kepley

Chanute sophomore Maddie Kepley lines up a tee shot on hole No. 9 at the Oswego Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

