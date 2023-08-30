OSWEGO — Tuesday’s tournament at the Oswego Golf Course marked the start of the season for the Chanute Blue Comets girls golf team. All five golfers finished in the top-15 in the 40 golfer tournament, good for a runner-up team finish.
“The first tournament of the year is always a bit nerve wracking for the girls,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said. “I feel like we performed fairly well.”
The Blue Comets tallied a team score of 204, just eight strokes back of Pittsburg in first place.
Chanute was led by a runner-up finish from sophomore Delaney Hastings, who shot a 45.
“Delaney played well from start to finish, and I was happy to see her play with consistency and confidence yesterday,” Ewert said.
Senior Emma Waltermire cracked the top-10 with a 52, good for ninth place. Sophomore Rainey Carter was just a stroke back in 11th and sophomore Layla Reinecke was another stroke back in 13th place.
“Layla had a terrible first hole, but responded with eight consecutive good holes,” Ewert said. “I was super proud of her ability to rebound and not let a rough start hurt her the rest of the way.”
Sophomore Maddie Kepley rounded out the team scores with 55, good for 14th place.
“The other three played ok, but I know that they can play better. We need to clean up some things on chipping and putting and I think we will see their scores improve quickly. I'm fully confident that these girls will put in the work to make those improvements,” Ewert said. “Overall I'm very happy with the second place team finish and I see a bright future ahead this season. Yesterday did nothing but increase my optimism for the season.”
Mallory Thompson of Columbus claimed the individual title with a score of 43. Alyssa Cousins, Jacqueline Hall and Haylee Graham of Pittsburg rounded out the top five behind Hastings.
Up Next
Chanute heads to Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to take on the first of three Southeast Kansas League tournaments.
“It is a challenging course that is a long walk,” Ewert said. “The heat will be back again, so it will be a test on our golf game, but also our fortitude and perseverance.”
Results
2nd: Delaney Hastings - 45
9th: Emma Waltermire - 52
11th: Rainey Carter - 53
13th: Layla Reinecke - 54
14th: Maddie Kepley - 55
Team Scores: Pittsburg 196, Chanute 204, Columbus 204, Coffeyville 230, Fort Scott 233, Girard 251, Labette County 258, Independence 283, Parsons 58 (1)
