ROBERT MAGOBET
A Chanute youngster has finally been rewarded for her success.
Alleigh Barriger of Chanute Elementary School tallied a perfect score of 45 to place first in the Elks Soccer Shoot National Championship in April. COVID-19 prevented the award presentation, delaying it a few months.
Still, Barriger, the Soccer Shoot National Champion in the girls U-8 division, was presented her certificate of achievement, champion’s pin and congratulatory letter.
This week, Chanute Elks Lodge #806 hosted a dinner with Barriger and her family after the formal presentation.
Barriger, 8, started the soccer shoot season in September 2019. She competed on Neosho County Community’s College’s soccer field in Chanute on Sept. 15 before moving on to the district-level competition in Parsons on Sept. 22. She then kicked at the state competition in Atchison on Oct. 12 and the Mid-America contest in El Dorado on Nov. 2 and 3.
For Barriger’s age group, 8 and under, athletes challenged one another in a five-goal contest, with the goal decreasing in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. Permitted one warmup kick at each goal and three goals for score at each of the five different-sized nets, contestants kicked from 15 feet out.
The Chanute native wasn’t new to these rules. Barriger has been involved with the Elks Soccer Shoot for the last three years. She draws inspiration from her sister, Kyra, 11, who also is a part of the Elks Soccer Shoot and has advanced to Mid-America the last five years. Kyra placed third in Mid-America this year. Barriger is the daughter of Nick and Tia Barriger.
