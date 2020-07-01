ROBERT MAGOBET
GARNETT – Chanute Baseball split two games with Garnett on Monday night.
Chanute won Game 1 9-0, and lost Game 2 5-4.
In Game 1, Braxton Harding had two hits; Rhett Smith had a hit; Kaiden Barnett mustered up two hits and two RBIs; Caden Schwegman had two hits and an RBI; Bryan Jackett had a hit; Tevyn James racked up a hit and an RBI; Rylan McVey notched two hits and an RBI; Blake Atwood registered two hits and two RBI; and Camden Hugo hit twice with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Smith threw a complete game. He only gave up two hits on 59 pitches. Chanute only committed one error.
The local independent team shut the door thanks to scoring five runs in the fifth. Barnett, Schwegman, Jackett, James, McVey and Hugo all had hits in the inning.
“(The) pitching was great, the hitting was good and the defense only committed one error,” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “We played good all-around baseball.”
Assistant coach Hunter Friederich was excited about the team’s seventh win of the year.
“We played very well in the first game,” he said. “Everyone was up and ready to play. Rhett Smith threw a heck of a game. (He) pitched the whole first game.”
In Game 2, Harding had two hits; Smith put up a hit and two RBIs; Barnett managed two hits and an RBI; Robertson also had a hit; Schwegman put up one hit; Tyson Lucas hit once; Gregory had a hit; and Cohwen Wheeler hit once.
On the mound was Lucas, who gave up five walks, a hit and four earned runs in two innings. Hugo allowed one run on no hits, struck out three and hit a batter in two innings.
“We had a rough start throwing strikes on the mound and never really had our bats going in Game 2,” Wheeler said. “We had a small rally in the third with Cohwen Wheeler starting us off with a single to left. Hits followed with Harding and Smith and Barnett to put three on the board... Really we could never string together a bunch of hits in a row to put runs on the board.”
Chanute (7-5) will play Garnett today, 6 and 8 pm at Katy Park.
St. Paul
St. Paul lost two of their games on Tuesday night to Labette County.
The Indians lost 16-0 in Game 1. Broc Scales and Trey Peters had the lone hits for St. Paul. Labette County had seven hits overall.
Scales started on the mound and struck out four, walked two and allowed four earned runs and six hits in three innings. Smith struck out one, and allowed four earned runs and four walks in one inning. Jacob Combs struck out three, walked three and allowed two earns runs and one hit in an inning of action.
The Indians lost Game 2 7-5.
Dawson Lehman had a hit; Vincent Smith racked up a hit and an RBI; Peters also had a hit and an RBI and Brett Tromsness had a hit and an RBI.
Austin O’Hara struck out four, walked two and allowed one hit and no earned runs in two innings, while Payton Norris also struck out four, walked five and gave up one earned run and two hits in two innings.
“We got close last night,” St. Paul coach Broc Mattox said. “The kids wanted it so bad and played hard. But two walks and two softly placed base hits by the other team was the difference. There was big a difference in our team the second game last night from the whole season. It seemed like it clicked for us finally. I’m excited.”
The Indians play tonight in Pittsburg.
