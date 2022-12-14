HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs hosted the Caney Valley Bullpups for a night of middle school basketball here Monday. The Cubs came up short to the powerhouse Bullpups in all three matchups.

The ‘C’ team opened the night by taking a 24-16 drubbing. Bryer Grisier and Broc Ivy went for six points each, and Carter Collins came up with a pair of steals in the loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments