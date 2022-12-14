HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs hosted the Caney Valley Bullpups for a night of middle school basketball here Monday. The Cubs came up short to the powerhouse Bullpups in all three matchups.
The ‘C’ team opened the night by taking a 24-16 drubbing. Bryer Grisier and Broc Ivy went for six points each, and Carter Collins came up with a pair of steals in the loss.
The ‘B’ team nearly took the lone win of the night, but also came up short in a 28-23 loss. Ty Shaughnessy went for 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, Kolton Hanson added six points and a pair of blocks and Conner Newman posted five points and five rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome a first half deficit.
“This was a hard-fought game,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We were down 11 points going into the fourth quarter, and we fought back and got it within four with under a minute to go.”
The final game of the night saw Humboldt take a 45-21 loss. The Bullpups jumped to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
“This Caney Valley team is as good as any middle school team I have seen for a while,” Weilert said. “They kept us from getting anything going early. We started to do some things better as the game went on.”
A total of 21 turnovers by the ‘A’ team doomed the Cubs from the start.
Collin Cook went for nine points and a steal, and Thatcher Mueller and Kage Daniels added four points each.
Up Next
The Cubs are set for one more night of matchups before the winter break on Thursday, hosting the Eureka Tornadoes. Tip off in the ‘C’ game is set for 6 p.m. inside the Humboldt Community Fieldhouse.
Scoring
C Team: Bryer Grisier 6, Broc Ivy 6, Zander Roudybush 2, Bentlee Anderson 2
B Team: Ty Shaughnessy 12, Kolton Hanson 6, Conner Newman 5
A Team: Collin Cook 9, Thatcher Mueller 4, Kage Daniels 4, Kreed Jones 2, Jack Works 1, Broc Ivy 1
