Erie's Welch brothers pose with their hardware after the 2022 Anderson County Invitational wrestling tournament. Senior Cayce Welch, left, claimed second place at 175 pounds, while sophomore Seth Welch finished atop the 126-pound bracket.

GARNETT — The Erie Red Devils sent four grapplers north for the Anderson County Invitational.

Sophomore Seth Welch notched a first place finish at 126 pounds. Welch posted three falls en route to the finals, taking a 7-0 decision off Bowen Wade of Jayhawk-Linn.

