GARNETT — The Erie Red Devils sent four grapplers north for the Anderson County Invitational.
Sophomore Seth Welch notched a first place finish at 126 pounds. Welch posted three falls en route to the finals, taking a 7-0 decision off Bowen Wade of Jayhawk-Linn.
Senior Cayce Welch nearly replicated the success of his brother, finishing second at 175 pounds. The elder Welch nabbed three falls, before taking a 8-6 loss to David Signs of Wellsville in the finals.
Up Next
The Red Devils were back on the mat today at home for a dual with Fredonia and West Elk.
Results
126 lbs: 1st - Seth Welch (4-0)
138 lbs: 4th - Landon Kmiec (2-2)
175 lbs: 2nd - Cayce Welch (3-1)
215 lbs: 5th - Brandon Voltz (2-1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.