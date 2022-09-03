AUGUSTA — The Chanute Blue Comets hit the ground running in their season opener on Friday when the squad took down the Augusta Orioles 38-14 at Hillier Stadium.

“I’m really happy with our first game, keeping our play clean and not having a whole lot of penalties,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Our defense stepped up and got stops exactly when we needed them to.”

