AUGUSTA — The Chanute Blue Comets hit the ground running in their season opener on Friday when the squad took down the Augusta Orioles 38-14 at Hillier Stadium.
“I’m really happy with our first game, keeping our play clean and not having a whole lot of penalties,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “Our defense stepped up and got stops exactly when we needed them to.”
With the flip of a coin putting the ball in the hands of the home team to start, Chanute managed the best possible start to their season. When Augusta’s quarterback launched a pass over the middle, senior defensive back Trey Dillow pulled down an interception, allowing the Blue Comets to take over quickly.
“Dillow was tough as nails tonight,” Frazell said. “He never left the field and was getting double teamed by the receivers to keep him contained.”
After a pop-in-the-mouth loss from the Circle Thunderbirds to open the 2021 football season, the Blue Comets were looking to dominate early this season.
Chanute’s senior running back Ty Leedy helped make that a reality, returning to the same smash-mouth football he was known for last season. The two-way threat opened up scoring action in the first quarter, breaking off for a 30-yard touchdown.
“He is a spark plug on offense and defense,” Frazell said. “He keeps going for runs where he was almost bottled up, and on defense he’s all over the field making plays.”
After a defensive stop the following drive, a muffed punt inside Augusta’s red zone allowed the Orioles to quickly respond, bringing things back to even.
That tightness in the score did not last, as Chanute marched downfield to score on the next drive and again on its final drive that took things inside two minutes to halftime.
The Blue Comets scored nearly every time the offense took the field, punting the ball just once right after halftime.
That drive out of the locker room saw Chanute commit five penalties, the first penalties of the game for the Blue Comets. This, coupled with the lack of points created, will be a point of focus in the coming weeks.
“The offense looked sharp most of the night,” Frazell said. “We wanna make that a point of emphasis; when we come out of halftime, we want to put points on the board to keep that pressure on.”
Augusta seemed to own the third quarter, as the Orioles chewed up the clock with endless draws and quarterback sneaks leading to a score. Frazell noted that Augusta took full advantage of Chanute’s lack of cohesiveness on the line.
“We’ve got some work to do up front, both offensively and defensively,” Frazell said. “We were giving up a lot of chunk yardage and we weren’t able to consistently run the ball when we wanted to.
“It’s a new group of guys coming together this year on the line, both offensively and defensively,” Frazell said. “We’re gonna get a lot better when guys start to learn how to play with each other.”
Senior quarterback Eric Erbe took care of the football Friday, refraining from throwing an interception with a high completion rate and a passing touchdown.
Augusta made one final push early in the fourth quarter, finding itself with fourth-and-goal. Junior defensive back Dagen Dean nearly came up with a sack, disrupting the play and forcing a turnover to ice the game.
“He made some great plays tonight, both on offense and defense,” Frazell said. “He’s just a spark that most teams can’t handle.”
On the next drive, Erbe connected with Dean for a nearly 40-yard touchdown to seal the deal for a Chanute victory.
Up Next
The Blue Comets return home on Friday, hosting league rival Pittsburg for an SEK League matchup. Kickoff at the Chanute Community Sports Complex is set for 7 p.m.
“Pittsburg is going to try to establish a run game, and try to stop our running game,” Frazell said. “We’ve gotta start by getting better every day, and especially getting better up front.”
Box Score
Chanute 16 6 0 16 - 38
Augusta 7 0 7 0 - 14
