JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — Ten minutes and 54 seconds.
That’s how much game time the Erie Red Devils girls basketball team spent fighting for its first point of the second half in a 39-35 defeat to the Humboldt Cubs on Friday night.
For the Red Devils, it was an eternity.
For the Cubs, it was a symphony of all of head coach Aubrey Jones’ notes coming together in harmony.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth from my girls over the last three days,” Jones said. “This was a huge team win tonight. They played phenomenal defense in that second half. We’re also seeing bigger things from some of the younger girls.”
The Red Devils drew a blank in the third quarter, which allowed Humboldt to capitalize on a plethora of turnovers to take a 29-25 advantage into the final frame after trailing for most of the first half.
“I had one of my student helpers tracking stats tonight,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “She recorded 26 turnovers, and I know we had more than that.”
There was only 5:06 left to play in the fourth quarter when the Red Devils regained their composure long enough to knock down a 3-pointer. Erie sophomore Alexandra Pasquarelli followed that up with a layup a little over a minute later, and a free throw from Skyller Hopper cut Humboldt’s lead to three shortly after.
Enter Cubs freshman McKenna Jones.
Jones found herself wide open on the left wing with about three minutes to go when she pulled up for a 3-pointer without hesitation. She drilled the shot to give Humboldt a six-point lead on her way to 10 points for the night.
“She’s just going to keep going and keep attacking as she’s catching her groove with the older girls,” Aubrey said. “She’s filled a hole for us. She’s a great player. Our girls do a great job of looking for her, and she does a great job of distributing the ball. Her biggest adjustment was adjusting to the speed of the game, but I think it’s clicking.”
There was too much wiggle room to deem Jones’ shot a dagger, but the Red Devils’ demeanor trended downward from that point on.
Erie failed to act on a significant size advantage in the post that Daniels said her players knew they had prior to the opening tip but couldn’t recognize mid-game before the eventual four-point loss.
“We started strong, but we just couldn’t handle it when they switched between man and zone defenses,” Daniels said. “We’re looking forward to three or four days of practice to sort some things out.”
Up Next
The Red Devils will get a week to practice and regroup before they host the Uniontown Eagles on Friday.
The Cubs have a quicker turnaround before they have to take on the Marmaton Valley Wildcats at home on Tuesday.
Humboldt 39, Erie 35
Humboldt: 8 12 9 10 — 39
Erie: 11 14 0 10 — 35
Scoring
Humboldt: Carsyn Haviland 13, McKenna Jones 10, Kenysin Hottenstein 9, Karley Wools 4, Brooklyn Ellis 3
Erie: Alexandra Pasquarelli 10, Hailey McGowen 8, Skyller Hopper 7, Josie Jacquinot 4, Sarah Stark 4, Kinzie Cleaver 2
