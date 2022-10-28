CANTON — One of the top 8-Man II teams in the state ended the St. Paul Indians’ season on Friday night as Canton-Galva won 60-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Canton-Galva ended the game at halftime to the mercy rule. St. Paul’s season ends with the Indians posting a 4-5 overall record.
St. Paul allowed 30 points in both the first and second quarters.
Canton-Galva posted 350 yards of total offense while limiting St. Paul to 44 yards. 42 of St. Paul’s 44 yards came on the ground.
Turnovers plagued St. Paul as it committed four.
Garrett Maltbie did it all for Canton-Galva, completing 7-of-8 passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 93 yards on five carries.
Trey Peters led St. Paul in rushing with 32 yards on 12 carries.
Canton-Galva will face Hanover at home in the second round of the 8-Man II playoffs.
Box Score
Canton-Galva 30 30 X X - 60
