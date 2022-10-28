St. Paul Football vs. Oswego 9.8.22 - Trey Peters wide

St. Paul senior Trey Peters (3) looks for an open running lane during a home game against Oswego on Sept. 8.

 Hailey Phillips | Sun photo

CANTON — One of the top 8-Man II teams in the state ended the St. Paul Indians’ season on Friday night as Canton-Galva won 60-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Canton-Galva ended the game at halftime to the mercy rule. St. Paul’s season ends with the Indians posting a 4-5 overall record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments