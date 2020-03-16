ROBERT MAGOBET
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the nation, more sports in Kansas have been cancelled or postponed.
The National Junior College Athletics Association today announced that 2020 spring sports will be fully cancelled. The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s spring sports are suspended through at least March 22.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a statement. “As an association, the NJCAAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sports competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”
Spring competition means every practice, as well as regular season, postseason and national play.
For players concerned over eligibility issues, that should be no more. The NJCAA has confirmed that “no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.”
What’s more, on- and off-campus recruiting will be halted until April 15.
NCCC’s baseball program finished the season with an 11-6 record – one more game over .500 than last year’s team – after losing back-to-back games to Coffeyville last Thursday.
“Unfortunately, the NJCAA has just shut down spring sports for the year,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said on Facebook. “Neosho Baseball ends 11-6 for the year. Devastated for my players. Wish they were here so I could have told them in person.”
For Kansas high school sports, the situation is a little bit more fluid.
“Effective Monday, March 16, all spring sports and activities are suspended through Sunday, March 22,” KSHSAA said in a statement on its website. “This includes cancellation of all practices and competitions for this week. This prohibition is consistent with KSDE and governmental guidance and may be extended, should conditions warrant. Please note spring sports team members are prohibited from club or outside team participation and practice during this period. Not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rule, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion.”
The annual coach’s polling luncheon hosted by Sports in Kansas in Pittsburg has been cancelled as well.
