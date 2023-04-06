Chanute GSOC vs Pittsburg 3.27.23 - Kaia Barkman

Senior Kaia Barkman (1) attempts to regain possession near the goal during a home matchup with Pittsburg on March 27.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

BONNER SPRINGS — The Chanute Blue Comets dropped a third-straight game with a 5-2 loss to the Bonner Springs Braves on Tuesday.

“I was really proud of how aggressive we played,” Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox said. “We were playing in some tough wind and we adapted really well to that. Overall I think we are improving every game.”

