BONNER SPRINGS — The Chanute Blue Comets dropped a third-straight game with a 5-2 loss to the Bonner Springs Braves on Tuesday.
“I was really proud of how aggressive we played,” Chanute head coach Kelsey Fox said. “We were playing in some tough wind and we adapted really well to that. Overall I think we are improving every game.”
Senior Kaia Barkman netted both goals for Chanute in the loss. Barkman got past the Bonner Springs goalie on a solo attempt in the 24th minute, before lighting up the scoreboard again on an assist from freshman Shamirra Rice in the 29th minute.
“I thought offensively we are getting better at spacing and playing into space,” Fox said of her squad’s play. “Defensively I thought we stopped a lot of offensive runs.”
The junior varsity squad finished the early matchup with a 0-0 tie.
Up Next
Chanute (0-3) hosted the Emporia Spartans yesterday, and is set to travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday to take on the Purple Dragons (3-1) for a second matchup of the year. Chanute lost 6-2 in the season opener with Pittsburg.
