NCCC MBB vs Labette 3.1.23 - Michael Odingo

Neosho County sophomore Michael Odingo (10) celebrates a successful 3-point shot after being fouled in front of the student section during Wednesday's victory over Labette.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Neosho County Panthers closed out the regular season with an 81-63 victory over the Labette Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Panthers led nearly wire-to-wire thanks to hot shooting from the field all night. The home team finished the game with a 51 percent shooting efficiency, knocking down 11-of-18 shots from deep.

NCCC MBB vs Labette 3.1.23 - Tane Kirisome

Neosho County freshman Tane Kirisome (12) blocks a shot in the second half of Wednesday's victory over Labette.

