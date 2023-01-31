ERIE — Snapping a five-game winning streak of their opponents, the Erie Red Devils beat the Cherryvale Chargers, 58-50, on Tuesday night in Tri-Valley League play.
Reid Duff scored a career-high 29 points for the Red Devils while the Chargers were powered by Brock Roberton’s 28 points.
“We started the game playing well in the first quarter,” Cherryvale head coach Rodney Vigil said. “Then we ended up laying catch-up the rest of the night.”
With the win, Erie improved its record to 8-6 overall. The Red Devils have won three of their last four games.
Cherryvale’s loss, its first in their last six games, dropped the Chargers’ record to 9-5 overall.
Up Next
Cherryvale returns home to face Fredonia on Friday while Erie travels to face Bluestem in Leon.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 19 9 12 10 — 50
Scoring
Cherryvale: Brock Robertson 28, Stetson Hempel-Schafer 15, Carsen Ellis 4, Danny Vigil 3
Erie: Reid Duff 29, Ethan Dillinger 15, Daniel Choi 6, Eli Montee 6, Riley Ewan 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.