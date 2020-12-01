Chanute High School wrestling is gearing up for the 2020-21 season after coming off the most successful year in the history of the team.
Last February in Salina, the Blue Comets scored a grand total of 151 points en route to CHS’ first state wrestling championship title in the history of the school. It was also the first time since 2016 that an individual athlete placed first at State.
Coming off that type of year, CHS head coach Andy Albright is excited for the new season. But with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Albright is thrilled just to have his team on the schedule.
“I’m really excited to see the boys back on the mat, gives them a chance to wrestle and do what they love, so I’m excited for that,” Albright said. “I’m excited that they have a chance to compete. And I know that the situation is a little bit different than any of us anticipated, but we were given an opportunity so we need to make the best of it.”
As the world has adapted to restrictions like wearing masks, social distancing, and limited capacities, KSHSAA last week voted for winter sports to continue on, but not as normal. Along with fans not being allowed to attend until at least late January, the first wrestling meet of the year is today at 5 pm in Lansing – on a Wednesday for the first time ever.
The original meet slated for today was supposed to include Olathe South High School, but that team is quarantining due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Adapting to these kinds of issues, though, are the Class 4A State champions, the Chanute Blue Comets, who will try to defend their title.
Starting things off in weight will be Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds), who Albright said is a pleasant surprise. DeMerrit has been behind State champion Trent Clements (senior) the last two years, and will use his wrestling background and his friendship with junior Kolten Misener, which could make him standout. Albright and the staff know he will be another good one for Chanute.
Misener (113), the No. 1-ranked wrestler in his class and a two-time State medalist, will use his grit, workmanlike ability and skill to dominate on the mat. Albright is looking for him to become a State champ this year.
Clements (120), a State champ, a State runner-up, and the No. 2 wrestler in his class, will use his passion and knowledge of the sport to grow in his new weight class. Albright said this is the perfect opportunity for Clements to wrestle in college next year.
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126), a State placer and the No. 4 wrestler in his class, will use the iron he pumped during football season to excel past his competition.
Junior Kedric Emling (132) will use his experience to help Chanute score points this year. As a freshman, he was one match from reaching State. Just last year, he battled with former Chanute wrestler Tyler Davis in the 138-pound class. Emling, an All-SEK defensive lineman for the Comets last season, will look to use some of those transferable skills in wrestling.
In the 138-pound class could be senior Colton Seely, though he could switch to the 145-pound division, as in the 145s, he is currently the fourth-ranked wrestler in all of Class 4A. Whichever class he is in, Seeley will use his strength and leverage to dominate his opponents as one of the stronger kids at CHS for his weight class. With Seely being a senior, he will be motivated to score even more points than he did last year as a State placer.
Sophomore Ty Leedy will also wrestle at either 138 or 145. Leedy, the current third-ranked 138-pounder in Class 4A and another State placer, comes from a family of Chanute State placers. His athleticism and skill go well beyond wrestling, as he was an All-SEK linebacker and an exceptional kick returner for the Blue Comets in 2020. Albright is confident that Leedy will use his skills to impose his will early and often on the mat.
In the 152-pound division, three Chanute student-athletes will compete for the spot, including junior Quentin Harris, sophomore Chandler Angleton and sophomore Drew Owens Young. Harris is an athletic kid who has been with Chanute the last three years; Angleton is a strong kid who can hold his own; and Owens Young comes from a strong wrestling background that includes clubs and State tournament action.
“I don’t’ know who’s going to win that battle, but it’ll be interesting,” Albright said. “And I know one thing, we’ll be happy with whichever kid positions on the mat for us at 152 pounds.”
The 160-pound weight class is looking like it will be junior Ty Galemore. Galemore, a soccer player with a lead-by-example personality, has been working to cut weight in an effort to continue excellence after a fruitful JV career, where he lost very few matches.
Next up will be junior Jacob Brinkman at 170. In the same boat as Galemore when it comes to development on JV the last two years, Brinkman is a tall and lanky kid who has a fiery attitude to win on the mat. Brinkman was a linebacker for the Comets this year, and Albright is hoping his kind of smash-mouth mentality will make its way onto the wrestling mat.
In the 182-pound class will be State champion senior Brayden Dillow. Dillow, who is the No. 1-ranked wrestler in his class and was an All-State offensive lineman, is a student of the sport like fellow champion Clements, and is also a quiet leader. Albright noted that Dillow looks outstanding in practice ahead of the season and is primed to sign on to a big-time college for wrestling.
“He does everything perfect every day, trains right, eats right, lives right, just like Trent,” Albright said. “I’m fortunate to have these seniors like that. No wonder they’re both great champs. I’m really excited about our class. ...”
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195), also a lineman for Chanute, is cutting his weight down for wrestling. Albright highlighted Jackett being extremely coachable and further ahead of his development compared to 2019.
But Albright thinks that sophomore Dagen Dean (195), another CHS football player, can challenge Jackett for the spot. Dean is another athletic, thin and ungracefully rawboned student-athlete that can score some points for Chanute.
Another challenger for the 195-spot is junior Jacob Aguilar, who injured his knee last season, preventing him from finishing the year.
“To see all those kids battling at 195, that’s good for the program,” Albright said. “You get to challenge each other together, pushing each other to get better. We’re kind of in the same boat we were in last year. Last year, we had a bunch of challenge matches at 195 and we’re probably going to do it this year.”
At 220 will be Regional champion, two-time State qualifier and the No. 5 wrestler in his weight class, junior Tuker Davis. Davis always has a great attitude and a smile on his face. Albright said Davis is always making the coaching staff laugh. Still, Davis is motivated from not standing on the podium at State last year.
The heavyweight on the team will be junior Nathan Cunningham (285), who last year broke his ankle at Regionals and couldn’t compete at State. Cunningham, an All-SEK offensive lineman, is rigorously cutting weight to utilize more of an offensive attack – the same thing Albright wants Davis to work on.
Potentially challenging in the 220 and 285 slots will be senior Eli Keever, who is coming off an injury. Keever last year lost both spots, but he is motivated to take a spot this year.
All of these wrestlers have their individual and team goals set in this uncertain, 2020 year. So the coaching staff, which this year includes CHS art teacher Chuck Bishop (former JV coach), doesn’t need to motivate this team.
“With this group of kids, a lot of them were successful last year – it’s not tough to motivate them,” Albright said. “Unfortunately, we are not in that situation. We’re just trying to score points. We know December is not January, and January is not February. We just want to get to February and wrestle our best then. ... Our biggest opponent right now is COVID. We need to make sure we are wearing our masks and social distancing and doing our part.”
The team also happens to be ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. They will compete in Lansing versus Lansing and St. Thomas Aquinas today at 4 pm.
“It’s really cool to be recognized as No. 1 in our division, but in the end, we are aware of rankings only being a number,” Dillow said. “Therefore, I and many teammates have been trying to create many opportunities to work towards our goal for State. With the help of Coach Albright, we feel really confident in making every practice and make every match count this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.