ROBERT MAGOBET
ALTAMONT – Chanute High School football had Labette County right where they wanted them all along.
It was a frigid Friday night in Altamont when many football enthusiasts were double layered wearing hoods and blankets. Thanks to a Chanute guard and tackle pulling, as well as the rest of the offensive line physically imposing their will, Chanute running back Ty Leedy finally broke through and ran up the middle of the field for a 53-yard TD on a third-and-two play with 7:35 left in the third. Kicker Tyson Lucas booted a successful PAT to make the score 7-6 Chanute over Labette County.
On the very next offensive possession for Labette deep in their own territory, quarterback Griffin Eaton fumbled after a strip sack from none other than Leedy, who shot through the seam like a cannon, and Kaiden Seamster recovered the football for a TD with 6:44 left in the third. The score at that point was 14-6 Chanute over Labette after Lucas’ PAT, the final score of the ballgame.
Leedy rushed the ball seven times for 60 yards and a touchdown, while also catching the ball once for 36 yards. Wildcat quarterback Garrett Almond had six rushes for 61 yards. On a night when both teams were dropping balls left and right because of the cold temps, Chanute starting quarterback Seamster was three for eight for 48 yards passing.
Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said he had a stern message for his team at halftime.
“(There) was a lot of yelling,” Frazell said. “We don’t do that very often. But we thought we were playing soft in the first half. There was some kids that were called out at halftime. We weren’t very nice to everybody. When you don’t do that very often, you get a response usually. We did; we got a great response.
“We played physical in the second half. We were the better football team in the second half. We did the little things right and we played hard-nose. We were able to climb back in the game and win it just because of that mentality change. So we saw a 180 in mentality from the first half to the second half based off of what happened at halftime.”
Things weren’t pretty for CHS in the first half. Around 10 minutes into the second quarter, Chanute’s Almond fumbled the ball on a two-play drive, which led to Labette quarterback Eaton throwing a 26-yard TD pass to Kendall Bebb that culminated a two-play, 32-yard drive.
Eaton was seven of 13 for 56 yards and a TD. Grizzlies’ running back Andon Searles ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards.
“I don’t know how many plays we ran, but it wasn’t very many because we kept putting the ball on the ground. We fumbled snaps and even if we don’t turn it over, it’s minus 5 yards and it’s tough to go second-and-15, back to third-and-10 after you’ve had some positive yards,” Frazell said. “So we had the one turnover, gave them the ball back when we were about ready to punch it in on that first drive. We had a great first drive. It was a physical drive and we turned it over there on the 5-yard line. And that’s killer. We just couldn’t get out of our own way. We were fumbling snaps and couldn’t handle the ball. It was ugly.”
The cold conditions played a role in the handling of the ball. Still, two fumbles squandered a four-play, 47-yard drive that ended up on Labette’s 11 and a two-play, 12-yard drive that led to a Labette TD.
At one pivotal point, Seamster picked off an Eaton pass that halted an 11-play, 43-yard Labette drive that ended up on the Chanute 11.
There was a 6-0 lead for Labette heading into the half.
All it took was Chanute’s coaches using some motivation to get over the hump.
And that wraps it up for the regular season. With Chanute’s (3-3) win, the Blue Comets are a 7-seed on the east side of the bracket. Chanute will take on an opponent yet to be determined in the playoffs next Friday.
