ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School’s Jerica Hockett has accomplished her most successful season as a cross-country runner.
At the 2020 SEK League cross-country meet last Thursday, as she was rounding the flat course of the Lakeview Recreation Area, crossing the finish line as dozens of Chanute cross-country fans were urging her on, Hockett was able to earn her fifth medal in five meets. She ran a 22:27, claiming sixth place and an All-SEK nod – Chanute’s only All-SEK cross-country runner this year.
Hockett was within seconds of a season best, and Chanute friends and family acknowledged a job well done. But Hockett, 17, remembered different parts of the race as well.
The senior vividly recalled being at the end of the pack, as well-trained runners normally do. Hockett wasn’t proud of where she was at in the race early on.
“At the end of the mile mark, I didn’t feel like I was in a good place, but I knocked people off doing that,” Hockett said. “And at the 2-mile mark, I remember Rick Rutter (former CHS track coach) was sitting there telling me to knock off these girls, my time was good where it was at.”
As the 5K race continued, Hockett went back and forth with Fort Scott senior runner Emily Farrington. The two were neck and neck, but Farrington would eventually place fifth with a time of 22:24.
Throughout the entirety of the race, fans implored Hockett to keep pushing, and head cross-country coach Brett Rinehart wasn’t any different. Hockett didn’t let Rinehart and her fans down.
“Her toughness is what stood out to me,” Rinehart said. “The race went out very fast in the first mile, which made the second half very tough. But she hung right in there and battled that Fort Scott girl the entire race, and was just seconds off of her best time of the season. She has a legitimate shot of being in the mix to qualify for State next week. It will probably take a little better race to do it, but I know she has it in her. To see how far she has come from her freshman year is just amazing. On top of all that, she is just an excellent young lady and a great leader for our team.”
But as a runner who’d never won a medal, there was a major difference between the past few years and this year.
Hockett, who has run for CHS all four years and began running track at Royster Middle School, said she attributed her success to extensive training, running pretty much every day over the summer with teammates. Another factor is that her competitive spirit has swelled up like a balloon because Hockett realizes it’s her last go-around as a runner and a student at CHS.
The work she has done as a runner has led to her development increasing every year, but Hockett said she still can’t believe it.
“This year has just blown me away personally,” Hockett said. “I just can’t believe that I almost PR’d almost every meet. It’s always weird when I was a sophomore or a junior, like how I didn’t think it would be possible to be someone leading the pack. And now that I’m here, it’s just crazy.”
But Hockett will need to focus on the next task: the Kansas Cross-Country Class 4A Regionals slated for Saturday at the Lakeview Recreation Area. Girls athletes run at 10 am, while the boys run at 10:40 am. Chanute’s medalist has goals of being in the mix for State, as well as continuing to train so that she can run long distances for a long time.
