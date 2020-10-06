ROBERT MAGOBET
Drew Miller had an idea what the culture would be like once he stepped foot on the Neosho County Community College campus after transferring from an Oklahoma Division II baseball school last year.
And right on cue, defensively on Hudson Field, there were plenty of moments Miller got an earful from NCCC head baseball coach Steve Murry if there was a mistake made at one of the positions, symbolic of players earning their stripes at NCCC. Miller transferred to NCCC to get better as a baseball player. Last year, though, he took great strides as a hitter, registering a .419 average with four home runs and 25 RBIs – the most ribbies on the Panthers in a truncated season due to a cancelled season because of COVID-19.
But this year, the redshirt freshman from Pryor, Okla., where he earned an All-State accolade as an infielder and played quarterback on the football team before going on to the University of Central Oklahoma, has grinded his way to bettering himself as a defensive player. Now he is playing more in the outfield – last year Miller played a lot of designated hitter and right field – and is perfecting the art of catching the fly ball through current fall season scrimmages at NCCC.
“I just knew that I needed to improve, find a position, and now I’m playing some outfield,” he said. “I think things are looking a little better for me defensively.”
Still, Miller isn’t just battling for a position on the field, he is dealing with something unexpected with the COVID-19 pandemic. While most fall sports have been postponed until spring, baseball wasn’t really impacted because it is a spring sport. But now baseball players are walking around in Panther masks and getting randomly tested to mitigate the spread as much as possible.
It’s been quite a strange development for Miller.
“Honestly, it’s going a lot better than expected,” he said. “We’ve had the random COVID tests each week, and we’ve managed to stay on the field, but I think the mask situation has been good. Everybody has been good about wearing their masks, (and) we’ve still gotten the same work in that we’ve had before the COVID.”
But COVID-19 is something all the coaches have to deal with while preparing their student-athletes. Since early September when fall season started for the Panthers, Murry has had to screen and take players’ temperatures in an effort to isolate those who may have COVID-19 symptoms. Murry’s theme through this process is “just get it done, because tomorrow is not promised.”
With no other choice but to abide by the precautions if student-athletes want to play baseball, players have been following guidelines to continue to play the game they love and to improve upon a shortened 11-6 season in 2020. Sifting through all the information while evaluating his team on a day-to-day basis, Murry analyzed his team.
“They are highly experienced,” Murry said. “If you look at the roster, almost everybody is a freshman. That’s only a freshman eligibility-wise. Taylor Parrett, Drew Miller, Daegan Brady, Khalil Thrasher, those guys have been through war multiple times, but literally their eligibility doesn’t say that. So we feel like we are more prepared with the upper levels of our classes, even though in Drew Miller’s case or in Taylor Parrett’s case, they’re still freshmen. And this is their third year in college, so I think mentally, they’re more prepared. They knew what to expect. So the freshmen are falling straight in line, the real freshmen. The newcomers are falling straight in line with what they are doing. We have good leadership above that new level.”
That leadership stems from the hitting group, the core players who will likely carry the Panthers in the 2021 year. Miller, Mason Lundgrin (.380 average with two home runs 12 RBIs in 2020), Thrasher (.421 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 2020), Brett Wiemers (.364 with two homers and 10 RBIs) and Brady (.280 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 2019) lead the way in this department. And Parrett (2.12 ERA, 3-0 record and 20 strikeouts in 2020) has a great shot at producing exceptionally well as a pitcher this upcoming year. Murry said he is looking for other pitchers to step up.
Logo challenge
NCCC participated in a logo challenge for the second year in a row. Last year, NCCC fell short in the semifinal round because of some confusion of the rules, but this year the Panthers won.
Orchestrated by Baum Bat and Noah Sharp of The JuCO Baseball Blog, JuCo baseball teams around the nation and their logos were pitted against each other. Seeded 12 in the social media challenge, NCCC won by a large margin thanks to Panther fans voting. Retweeting was a huge factor thanks to Panther fans around the nation as well.
Out of the 500-plus schools in the competition nationwide, ironically, it came down to NCCC and Allen Community College, just 18 miles up the road. After some friendly jabs between the two teams, the Panthers came out on top.
New features
Since no one is supposed to be in the stands during scrimmages due to COVID-19, NCCC’s staff has added cutouts in the stands.
“We kind of went to the families and tried to keep the cost down as low as we could, and said, ‘Hey, you want to watch your son play through a cutout?’” Murry said. “We added cutouts in the stands, which is a unique idea.”
While there have been some technical difficulties, Murry and the staff have tried to livestream scrimmages while relaying live stats in the fall, with hopes that fans will be permitted to attend live games in the spring of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.