There is no question that the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is affecting recruiting for National Junior College Athletic Association basketball teams.
And like most teams, the Neosho County Community College Panthers are impacted on both sides: the players already on the team, as well as players in high school across the nation who are looking at attending NCCC.
On March 16, the association canceled basketball championship tournaments and all spring competition, and halted on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15, with further evaluation expected at that time.
No other players are impacted more than NCCC’s freshman point guard Jonathan Breeland Jr. and sophomore forward Jae-Min Yang, both of whom have Division I schools looking closely at their basketball talents.
“As this thing continues, we were just about to get into the meat of the recruiting process and then it got put on hold,” said head coach Jeremy Coombs. “So basically, once the kids start signing, then it gets really crazy because then a bunch of schools will come in, maybe Breeland and Yang are No. 2 or 3 on their list and No. 1 or 2 have moved on and decided to go somewhere else, and so now all of sudden these others schools start to jump in and scramble to get these kids. It really gets a little hectic, but they are going to have a ton more options once people start signing.”
Both Breeland Jr. and Yang have earned their likely scenario of signing to Division I programs. Yang, a 6’7” forward from Seoul, South Korea, is a Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Honorable Mention after averaging 12 points per contest, while putting up 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Breeland Jr., the Columbia, SC 6’3” aggressive point guard, is also an All-KJCCC Honorable Mention following a year of registering 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest with 34 made 3s on the year, which is good for 39th in the nation.
“I think it’s pretty cool to be acknowledged and selected,” Breeland Jr. said. “It truly shows that hard work pays off.”
High school athletes from around the nation have been working hard just to garner the interest of Coombs. In an effort to find athletes who exemplify the same intangibles and talent of his stars this year, Coombs and his staff were working to secure recruits well before all of the sports cancellations and postponements.
In fact, Coombs was trying to secure some of the best prospects in the state of Kansas. But the decisions to cancel and postpone sports leagues due to COVID-19 will, of course, also play a role in the decision making process of recruits.
“Now it’s just a matter of maintaining contact with them, and some of them have gotten to a point where they think they are ready to move forward and go ahead and sign whether they have come on a visit or not, but some are going to wait and kind of see,” Coombs said. “This may be a situation we don’t know how far out we are. It may be a situation where come June or July, they’re still not letting you get out or let recruits to campuses, so that impacts kids making decisions. ... It’s just an unchartered territory for us. But the good thing is we did a lot of work early, and so we’ve already identified the kids we want.”
Part of the selection process resulted in booking flights to get these student-athletes to NCCC just before all winter and spring athletic operations were shut down. And in all likelihood those basketball players would have been signed, according to Coombs.
“We felt like once we would have gotten those kids on campus, we probably would’ve signed them,” Coombs continued. “We’re really, really close. And we’ll just continue to stay in touch with kids, and things like that and see where it goes from there. ... I think some of them are starting to get a little antsy and they’re not seeing much movement as far as the NJCAA or anybody else letting these kids go on visits, so I suspect within the next week or two, some kids would start moving forward and go ahead and sign.”
While basketball activities are suspended for the time being, Coombs said he feels as though his team for next year is in a good place, especially since he was recruiting ahead of schedule.
Those recruits will be joined by returning players Magic Reliford, who was a redshirt freshman guard last year but has the potential to be one of the best players and shooters in the country, and Daniel Titus, a versatile big man that can score down low and can hit the 3, among others.
“I feel really good about where we are at,” Coombs added. “We’ve got some really good pieces. We just need to pinpoint some of these kids and get them, and then we will be in really good shape.”
