Kansas City Chiefs @ Super Bowl 57 - Feb. 9, 2023 - Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid smiles prior to answering a question during an NFL football media availability ahead of Super Bowl 57, in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Reid couldn’t win the big one until he went to Kansas City and got Patrick Mahomes. Now, there’s no telling how many big games the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” will win.

 Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press

Andy Reid couldn’t win the big one until he went to Kansas City and got Patrick Mahomes. Now, there’s no telling how many big games the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” will end up winning.

Reid was a near-unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL head coaches, receiving eight of nine first-place votes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments