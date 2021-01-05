Dec. 9-16
ROBERT MAGOBET
With the second week of winter sports wrapped up, the Chanute Tribune selected the top performers of the week Dec. 9 - 16.
Starting off with Chanute, junior guard Kam Koester will once again represent Blue Comets basketball for the second straight week with his 23 points in a 68-64 Rose Hill win, 17 in a 59-49 Garden Plain loss, and 11 in a 68-53 victory against Fort Scott. Koester looks confident in the Devon Crabtree offense, and most of all, his 3 and overall game have really expanded since 2019.
“Honestly, I think we just made a lot of shots. We shot the ball really well from 3, and other than that, I think there were some things out there that we did okay, but really defensively, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” CHS boys coach Crabtree previously said.
For the Lady Blue Comets, it’s senior guard Kori Babcock once more. The All-State player put up eight points in a 44-38 win over Rose Hill, 11 points in a 59-40 loss against Garden Plain, and a 23-point, 12-rebound, six-steal and six-assist performance in a 58-45 win versus Fort Scott. While Babcock has always been ultra-aggressive, she is making it a point to get everyone involved.
“I thought we did a good job of tracking the basket and put ourselves in position to get a lot of great shots. We didn’t make a lot of them there in the first half and for sure in the third quarter, but we were getting the shots that we wanted,” CHS girls coach Dustin Fox said after the Fort Scott game. “I thought we were at the rim all night long. And went on some nice runs once we started finishing those.”
In wrestling, senior State champion Trent Clements gets the nod again thanks to a 4-0 record within the week. Clements versus the No. 1 wrestling team in Kansas Class 6A in Washburn Rural, won by fall over the No. 1 wrestler in 6A and the State champion in Bishop Murray, who actually beat Clements two years ago. In the match, Clements established bad position early on, but Murray elbowed Clements on a front headlock. He then dragged Clements, but the State champ was able to recover and catch him, which led to positioning Murray on his back. Clements was then victorious thanks to a 9-1 major decision over Mill Valley; won by a 6-2 decision over Goddard; and won by fall in 28 seconds over Blue Valley Southwest.
“We’ve wrestled since we were 5 years old,” Clements said of Murray. “We’ve gone back and forth. He beat me last time, so it feels good. He’s good. Obviously, we all know what he’s done. It was just a good win.”
On the girls side, Clements’ sister, freshman Reese Clements, on Dec. 10 won by fall 6-4 over Washburn. She continues the winning tradition with her family after losing just one match in eighth grade.
Erie High School All-TVL senior guard Mark Bogner was named an All-Chanute Tribune Performer after his 23-point performance in a 53-39 win versus Uniontown High School in the Humboldt Tournament and his 12 points in a 47-42 win against Humboldt. Bogner’s performance helped the Red Devils move up to the No. 5 team in Kansas Class 2A.
On the girls side, Erie High School’s All-TVL performer Maddie Kramer put up eight points in a 32-29 win against Uniontown and 12 points in a 30-28 win over Humboldt in the Humboldt Tourney. Her surge helped coaches vote Erie in as the No. 10-ranked Kansas Class 2A team.
“We didn’t have much movement on the offensive end,” Erie girls coach Sindy Daniels said after the Humboldt win. “We switched our defense to man, were able to get a few steals and connect on the offensive end.”
Humboldt junior Drew Wilhite scored 16 in a 56-29 win over Crest and also notched 11 points in a 47-42 Erie loss in the Humboldt Tourney.
Altoona-Midway senior Josh Meigs got the Tribune nod after scoring 15 points in a 58-36 loss to Peabody-Burns High School and a 23-point outing in a 71-68 loss to Flinthills High School.
Natalie Davis led the AMHS Lady Jets with 11 points in a 56-25 loss versus Flinthills, earning her the recognition.
Dec. 16-23
ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s time to highlight weekly top sports performers, even though area schools have been on holiday break.
While some schools haven’t participated in a sport due to extenuating circumstances like COVID-19 – Labette County had to call off their basketball games against Chanute on Dec. 18 due to an exposure – others were able to compete the week of Dec. 16 - 23.
To start off, most of Chanute’s wrestlers could have been chosen for the Performer of the Week after the program went 4-0 in a quad versus Class 5A’s No. 9 Bonner Springs, Vinita, Logan-Rogersville and Rose Hill high schools Dec. 18 at CHS. That day’s perfect record improved Chanute to 6-4 on the year. But the wrestler chosen is none other than Class 4A No.1 ranked Kolten Misener (113), a junior who also went 4-0 after winning by technical fall over Bonner Springs and Vinita, by forfeit versus Logan-Rogersville, and by fall over Rose Hill.
“...I felt like we wrestled pretty well, especially being at home,” CHS Head Coach Andy Albright previously said. “We’ve already been facing really tough teams that we kind of know what to expect every time we go out and wrestle and they did well. We had a lot of kids get some wins...”
For Altoona-Midway, a basketball program that ousted Tyro Christian 75-40 on Dec. 19, junior center Jackson Ashmore registered a game-high 23 points. Ashmore’s performance lifted the Jets to 2-3 in the early season.
“We did a great job of attacking their zone defense,” AMHS head coach Lane Huffman previously said. “We practiced driving baseline and quick passing all week in order to make their defense have to move. As a result, we got a lot of good looks. We shot 83 percent as a team from inside the 3-point line.”
Erie High School’s All-TVL point guard Mark Bogner put up a game-high 16 points in a game versus Oswego on Dec. 18, which ensured a Performer of the Week nod. Most importantly, the No. 5 team in Class 2A blew out Oswego 54-21, putting the squad at an unblemished 5-0 on the year.
“...We got nice contributions from a lot of different guys throughout the night and offensively we showed some nice glimpses, but need to be a little more consistent,” Erie head boys basketball coach Nick Pfeifer said after the game.
On the girls side, All-TVL senior guard Maddie Kramer once again gets the nod thanks to her 14 points versus Oswego on Dec. 18. Erie girls, the No. 10 team in Class 2A, also upended Oswego by a score of 58-23, improving the Lady Red Devils to a perfect record of 5-0.
“I am proud of the intensity the ladies brought tonight,” Erie head girls coach Sindy Daniels said. “...I thought offensively the team played more team ball tonight being unselfish and giving the ball up to their teammates.”
Humboldt High School’s All-TVL senior post-player Jada Dangerfield was chosen for the third straight week after her game-high of 19 points against Neodesha on Dec. 18. The Lady Cubs, however, lost to the Lady Blue Streaks 46-43, dropping Humboldt to 1-4.
“...So I felt like when I switched the offense, and let our two bigs down low, they were working a little bit, and were able to get some of those easy shots,” Humboldt assistant girls coach Rob Myers said.
Lastly, Humboldt’s junior guard Drew Wilhite scored a game-high of 17 points in the game versus Neodesha on Dec. 18, giving him the Chanute Tribune Performer of the Week nod as well. The Cubs won the game 45-26 to move Humboldt to 3-2 on the year.
“...I thought Drew Wilhite gave us a big lift in the second half,” Humboldt boys coach David Taylor previously said. “He started finding the soft spot, which we talked about all week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.