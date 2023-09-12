BUFFALO – The Altoona-Midway Middle School volleyball team got its first taste of victory here Monday afternoon.
The Jets came away with a hard fought, three-set triumph over Elk Valley (23-25, 25-16,15-6) to cap off action in a triangular they hosted at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. The win gave Altoona-Midway a split for the day’s action, as they lost the opening match against Altamont (9-25, 13-25).
“I can’t put into words how happy and proud I am of our girls,” Altoona-Midway head coach Chary Weilert said. “Our fundamental skills are definitely improving, which is a big plus … but I’m ecstatic about how they responded really well to my coaching during the match. Coachability is a huge key to improving, so these girls have a lot of potential.”
Altoona-Midway vs. Altamont
Altoona-Midway took a while to get everything rolling Tuesday, falling 25-9, 25-13 to Altamont in the opening match.
“We came out a little cold in that first set,” Weilert noted. “We definitely warmed up for set two. Even though we lost 13-25, our serving improved to 84% (compared to 70%) and our 'on target' passing improved to 50% (up from 28%).”
Sophia Sweigart and Sandra Morales each had attacks at the net during the match.
Altoona-Midway vs. Elk Valley
After suffering a narrow 25-23 setback to Elk Valley in the first set, the Jets responded in splendid fashion, evening the match with a 25-16 win and then taking the deciding third set 15-6 for their first victory of the 2023 season.
“It’s tough to come back and win two sets after losing the first one, and that’s exactly what the girls did,” Weilert exclaimed. “They showed mental toughness and a determination to win. Regardless of the score, they kept their heads up and kept themselves focused on what needed to be done.”
Destiny Raymond stepped up big-time in the serving department for Altoona-Midway, recording 12 aces for the match (four in each set). Emily Burch added three important aces in the second set to help even the match, while Sweigart, Morales, and Ashlynn Sicka all fired aces against the Lions. Morales also recorded two more attacks at the net.
In between the 'A' matches, the Altoona-Midway 'B' players played in a single-set action against Altamont. The set went 25-0 in favor of Altamont.
Up Next
Altoona-Midway (1-3) is scheduled to travel to Tyro on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a dual match against the Eagles. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
