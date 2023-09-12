BUFFALO – The Altoona-Midway Middle School volleyball team got its first taste of victory here Monday afternoon.

The Jets came away with a hard fought, three-set triumph over Elk Valley (23-25, 25-16,15-6) to cap off action in a triangular they hosted at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. The win gave Altoona-Midway a split for the day’s action, as they lost the opening match against Altamont (9-25, 13-25).

