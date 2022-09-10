ST. PAUL — Oswego defeated St. Paul here 52-44 Friday in tight 8-Man Three Rivers League contest.
St. Paul had the early advantage in the game, finishing the first half in the lead 16-6.
St. Paul’s offense featured air and ground attacks in the first half while Oswego had limited yards and one touchdown on a 7-yard run in the red zone.
Offenses for both teams had breakout performances in the second half. Oswego opened the third quarter with a Levi George returning a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown in the opening minute. St. Paul retaliated with a 38-yard pass play from Trey Peters to Zane Sexton.
Oswego scored two more times in the third stanza, the first time on a 40-yard run by Jake Hutchinson.
Hutchinson scored five touchdowns for Oswego Friday, including the final TD with 43 seconds left in a tied game from 58 yards out. Overall, Hutchinson ran 18 times for 244 yards for Oswego.
In the fourth quarter, Oswego and St. Paul each scored three times, with Oswego getting the last TD.
Trey Peters had 22 rushes for 93 yards for St. Paul and Kiser Wiatrak had 10 rushes for 75 yards. St. Paul’s Zane Sexton had five pass receptions for 84 yards. Landon Beachner caught four passes for 49 yards.
Oswego had 351 yards of total offense, all on the ground. St. Paul had 417 yards of offense, 170 passing yards on 14 of 23 completions and 247 rushing yards on 53 attempts.
Up Next
Oswego, now 2-0, plays Crest at Colony next Friday. Crest is 1-1 and lost to Chase County Friday 70-54.
St. Paul, now 1-1, plays at Yates Center next Friday. Yates Center lost to Marmaton Valley 60-14 Friday.
Oswego 52, St. Paul 44
OS: 0 6 24 22 — 52
SP: 8 8 6 22 — 44
Scoring
1st Quarter:
SP: Trey Peters, 2 yard run; Peters run. 8-0.
2nd Quarter:
OS: Levi George, 7 yard run; run failed; 8-6.
SP: Peters, 18 yard pass to Zane Sexton; Peters, pass to Landon Beachner. 16-6.
3rd Quarter:
OS: George, 63 yard kickoff return; Jake Hutchinson run. 16-14.
SP: Peters, 38 yard pass to Sexton; pass failed. 22-14.
OS: Hutchinson, 40 yard run; George, pass to Jonathan Frisbie. 22-22 (6:35 mark)
OS: Hutchinson, 5 yard run; Hunter Kelly run. 30-22.
4th Quarter:
SP: Peters, 20 yard pass to Sexton; Peters run. 30-30.
OS: Hutchinson, 35 yard run; George run. 38-30.
SP: Beachner, 69 yard kickoff return; Peters run. 38-38.
OS: Hutchinson, 42 yard run; pass failed. 44-38.
SP: Peters, 13 yard pass to Vincent Smith; pass failed. 44-44.
OS: Hutchinson, 58 yard run; George, pass to Frisbie. 52-44 (:43 left).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.