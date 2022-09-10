St. Paul FB vs Oswego 9.9.22

St. Paul fell 52-44 to Oswego Friday evening.

ST. PAUL — Oswego defeated St. Paul here 52-44 Friday in tight 8-Man Three Rivers League contest.

St. Paul had the early advantage in the game, finishing the first half in the lead 16-6.

