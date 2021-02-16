ROBERT MAGOBET
About a week before Kansas endured frigid record-setting temperatures that prevented some teams from competing, regional student-athletes continued to shine in leading their respective squads to victories or hard-fought efforts.
This week, The Chanute Tribune will recognize Athletes of the Week for Feb. 5-11.
Chanute:
Basketball
Lady Blue Comets senior guard Brianna Waggoner is worthy of the nod. In a Feb. 5 contest, she notched 11 points and four rebounds in a 49-46 loss to Fort Scott. Like so many times throughout the course of the year, Waggoner hit a three that got CHS within just three points in the waning moments of the game. Although CHS lost the game, her perimeter play on both ends of the floor and senior leadership have been instrumental in the Blue Comets having an 11-5 record to date.
Blue Comets senior forward Aaron Robertson all year has been a tone-setter and player who is often right in the thick of things that lead to victories of close games. In a game versus Fort Scott, Robertson scored seven points in a 58-51 loss. But to help him achieve the weekly nod, he scored his first two baskets in the first quarter and had some big free throws in the fourth, which made the game close down the stretch. Oftentimes these scoring plays are off of pick-and-rolls, offensive rebounds, or quick drives to the hoop, while on the defensive end, he stays stout in the trenches, defending post players.
Wrestling
In the first-ever KSHSAA 4A District 8 Tournament on Feb. 5 at Independence High School, not only did Chanute place first and qualify 12 wrestlers for Regionals, but No. 5 wrestler Trey Dillow (126) cemented a first-place finish after winning an 8-0 major decision over Independence’s Cooper Anderson (17-5), which helped him get the weekly accolade. Controlling Anderson on his backside on the mat, Dillow kept scoring points because the Indy foe wasn’t able to escape. Leading up to the first-place match, Dillow received a bye in the quarterfinal and pinned Coffeyvillle’s Jesse Hall in the semifinal. His victories in Districts improved his record to 21-3 on the year at the time.
For the girls, sophomore Lena Aguilar (170) came away with the weekly award after her 2-0 record in the Independence Districts. Aguilar pinned Labette County’s Emma Royer at 3:17 and won by fall over Independence’s Zoe Mitchell at 5:19.
Erie:
Basketball
In a Feb. 5 79-17 shellacking over Bluestem, Erie boys basketball senior Mark Bogner racked up 20 points on four 3s. This performance helped the Class 2A No. 3 team improve to a 13-1 record at the time, and for Bogner, an Athlete of the Week award.
The Lady Red Devils competed against Bluestem on the same day, and the result was a 74-52 loss, dropping Erie to 9-5 at the time. But senior guard Skylar Clevenger registered 16 points, including two 3s, which catapulted her to the Athlete of the Week.
Wrestling
Grabbing the Athlete of the Week was Erie’s Quinten Heady (22-1), who placed first in the 132-pound weight class in the Jayhawk-Linn District 7 on Feb. 5.
NCCC:
Basketball
Neosho freshman guard Tanay Williams posted 11 points and eight rebounds in an 81-63 loss to Garden City Community College on Feb. 6. NCCC dropped to 2-3 at the time, but the guard kept her team close in junctures of the game, and that helped her claim the recognition.
For the men, freshman Tremaine Chesley put up 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a very close 87-80 loss to GCCC on Feb. 6. His performance in multiple categories assisted the Panthers in a hard-fought game, which gave the freshman the Athlete of the Week selection.
Volleyball
For NCCC’s volleyball – the No. 12 NJCAA Division II team in the nation – they knocked off then-No. 18 Kansas City Kansas 3-1 on Feb. 6 and Allen Community College 3-2 on Feb. 11. Freshman middle blocker Hannah Brisco racked up 12 kills versus KCK and 14 kills and six blocks against ACC, which cemented her as the Athlete of the Week.
