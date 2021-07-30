ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County’s goalkeeper was named all-conference this past season.
Sophomore Paige Ellis is the conference’s lone second-team All-KJCCC goalie for the 2021 season and the only all-conference student-athlete on the Panthers roster.
In 11 games this campaign, she mustered 101 saves, tops in the KJCCC. The six-foot Baldwin City native was also fourth in minutes with 990 as well as ninth in saving percentage with .716.
“Paige is an excellent goalkeeper who deserves this award,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “She has been nothing but devoted to the Neosho women’s soccer program over the past two years and has been rewarded by getting herself a very good school (Bethany College) to play for in her final two years. I am very proud of Paige and the girls for their hard work and dedication over the past year and wish her all the best in the future.”
Ellis said she was ecstatic about making all-conference.
“It was so rewarding to be named all-conference, especially after everything we faced during our season. I was named Honorable Mention all-conference last year, so being second-team this year made all the hard work pay off,” Ellis said. “Me and my team worked harder than ever this year training and growing our team chemistry. It was hard to get keeper training in, but when we did, it was great and I really valued the time and worked hard.”
While the women’s team didn’t win any games this past season, Ellis had some memorable moments. She said the top moment was the first goal of the season scored by Neosho County’s Victoria Hines against Coffeyville on May 3.
“It was great to see the work pay off and celebrating with my team was a surreal feeling,” Ellis said.
Her season high in saves was 15 at Hutchinson on May 1. In that game, she racked up a .833 saving percentage, which was tied for her best saving percentage of the year.
Her second-best statistical game of the year was versus Butler on May 5, when she put up 13 saves and a .765 saving percentage.
Overall, Neosho’s goalkeeper notched four double-digit saves for the year, including contests against Kansas City Kansas and Dodge City.
In the closest games of the year, Ellis recorded six saves with a .750 saving percentage against Cowley on April 24 and 10 saves with a .833 saving percentage against Dodge City on May 9.
Ellis, however, said her best overall play was Sophomore Night on May 12 versus Johnson County. The goalkeeper racked up nine saves in the competition.
“That game I left everything on the field and had one of the best performances of my life,” Ellis said.
Bethany
After the season culminated, Ellis signed to Bethany College, an NAIA school, to continue her passion for playing soccer.
“She’s a fantastic goalkeeper. I’m very proud she will go on and do great things,” Chadderton said. “She was wanted all around Kansas and Bethany will be a great fit for her.”
Ellis, who will major in biology and environmental sciences, put her emotions into words.
“It feels amazing after signing with Bethany” she said. “I worked these last two years for this opportunity and I finally got to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a great program and school and I’m excited to get back to work.
“I signed with Bethany because, on my visit, I loved the coach (Dylan Gruntzel) and the girls I met were so nice and accepting of me. The campus is beautiful and I definitely feel like I can make a big impact for the team and help make a playoff appearance. My role is definitely going to be a strong leader right away and have a positive vibe for the team.”
