GIRARD — The Chanute track and field team competed at the Girard Optimist Track Meet on Friday. The boy’s squad posted 143 points for a first place finish, while the girl’s netted 39, good for sixth place.
“These kids are really battling this season. I'm extremely proud of their effort each and every week,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said. “They do a great job of supporting each other and continuing to improve.”
Junior sprinter Rawley Chard placed first in three events, including the 200m. Chard broke the school record of 23.53 in the 200m in both the preliminary and final rounds. His 21.43 second time in the finals was more than enough to best the mark he posted at the Thad Clements Invitational in Chanute last season.
“This was a special meet for Rawley,” Kmiec said. “It's impressive that he broke his own school record in the prelims, and then broke it again in finals. He is a tremendous athlete and a great young man.”
Chard’s 200m time was one of 12 season-best marks set by Blue Comets. Juniors Chard (200m), Lena Aguilar (Discus) and Abby Stephenson (400m), sophomores Kaiden Seamster (Triple Jump), Camrie Ranabargar (100m) and Kynleigh Chard (100m Hurdles), and freshmen Elliot Stephenson (800m), Eli Uhner (800m) and Macie Moore (3200m) all managed season bests on the day.
Senior Bryce Bingham, a recent Neosho County CC Track and Field commit, posted season bests in the 110m Hurdles, Pole Vault and Long Jump, all three good for first place on the day.
Up Next
The Blue Comets round out the regular season when they come home to host the Thad Clements Invitational on Friday. Events at the Chanute Community Sports Complex are set to start at 3:30 p.m. with teams from Coffeyville, Columbus, Fort Scott, Independence, Labette County and Pittsburg competing.
“It's going to be great to compete in front of our home crowd on Friday,” Kmiec said.
RESULTS
Girls
Discus: 5th - Lena Aguilar (91’-11”)*
Javelin: 7th - Kiya Brown (99’-11”)*
100m: 4th - Camrie Ranabargar (13.60)* 7th - Abby Burtnett (13.88)
100m Hurdles: 6th - Kynleigh Chard (18.08)*
4x100m Relay: 2nd (52.48)
300m Hurdles: 6th - Kynleigh Chard (54.15)
400m: 5th - Abby Stephenson (1:06.31)*
4x400m Relay: 5th (4:37.51)
4x800m Relay: 3rd (10:50.32)*
3200m: 3rd - Macie Moore (13:36.62)*
Boys
High Jump: 3rd - Kaiden Seamster (6’-0”)
Long Jump: 1st - Bryce Bingham (20’-8”)* 3rd - Eric Erbe (20’-2”)
Triple Jump: 2nd - Kaiden Seamster (40’-9”)*
Pole Vault: 1st - Bryce Bingham (13’-2”)*
Javelin: 1st - Dagen Dean (158’-2”) 7th - Kaiden Seamster (137’-7”)
100m: 1st - Rawley Chard (10.98) 3rd - Dagen Dean (11.43)
110m Hurdles: 1st - Bryce Bingham (15.59)* 5th - Kaden Morley (16.55)
200m: 1st - Rawley Chard (21.43)*
300m Hurdles: 1st - Bryce Bingham (40.70) 3rd - Ty Leedy (42.83) 7th - Kaden Morley (45.76)
400m: 1st - Rawley Chard (49.99) 4th - Eric Erbe (54.72) 7th - Josept Lazzo-Barahona (54.90)
4x400m Relay: 3rd (3:33.50)
800m: 4th - Elliot Stephenson (2:11.37)* 5th - Eli Uhner (2:11.54)*
4x800m Relay: 2nd (8:45.57)*
3200m: 5th - Gage Jesseph (11:50.55) 6th - Brock Godinez (12:31.17)
* - Denotes season-best mark
Team Scores
Girls
- St. Mary’s-Colgan 121
- Girard 95
- Carthage 79
- Pittsburg 63
- Fort Scott 46.5
- Chanute 39
- Riverton 39
- Parsons 30
- Frontenac 26
- Columbus 22.5
- Galena 17.5
- Baxter Springs 16.5
- Southeast 10
- St. Paul 4
Boys
- Chanute 143
- Carthage 127.5
- Girard 69
- Pittsburg 64.5
- Parsons 41
- Galena 34
- Columbus 27
- Fort Scott 25.5
- St. Mary’s-Colgan 22
- Riverton 21
- Southeast 17
- Frontenac 10.5
- Baxter Springs 8
