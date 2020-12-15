ROBERT MAGOBET
After a few weeks of play, both Erie High School basketball teams have managed to move into the top-10 rankings in the state of Kansas.
According to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s latest Class 2A rankings as of Dec. 15, the Red Devils have moved up to No. 5, and the Lady Red Devils are sitting at the 10th-best team in Kansas.
Coming into the 2020-21 year – one campaign after the Red Devils advanced to the State tournament for the first time since 1993, finishing the year at 19-5 – Erie was already the ninth-best team in the state. As a few weeks passed by, Erie made its way to the fifth spot after going 4-0 following a 47-42 win over Humboldt in the Humboldt Tournament last Friday.
“I am glad we came out on top and happy for our guys to win a championship,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “Humboldt did a nice job of throwing lots of different looks both on the defensive and offensive ends, which made it a bit of a struggle for us to find some rhythm. We did some nice things at times on both ends of the floor, but ultimately we need to continue to get better and become more consistent.”
The Lady Red Devils, however, were not in the top 10 to start the year. Last season, they finished with a 15-8 record – the program’s first winning season in two years. But it was the fourth game of the year that swayed coaches after a 30-28 win over Humboldt in the Humboldt Tournament on Friday.
“Our legs were gone tonight,” Erie head girls coach Sindy Daniels said. “We still played pretty solid defense. We didn’t have much movement on the offensive end. We switched our defense to man, were able to get a few steals and connect on the offensive end. You could tell both teams were exhausted, but our Lady Devils were able to dig deep and pull out the win. With this pre-season tournament win, the Lady Devils record moves to 4-0.”
Both Erie teams (4-0) will next play Oswego Friday on the road.
