Yates Center BASE vs Northeast 3.28.23 - Wide

Yates Center opened its 2023 baseball season Monday, hosting Northeast in a doubleheader. Through a cooperative agreement, four members of the squad are from Altoona-Midway this season – Jacob Meigs, William Stackhouse, Blaine Collins and Kage Beck.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed

YATES CENTER – The Yates Center baseball team – with the help of a quartet of players from Altoona-Midway – opened its 2023 season Monday, dropping a pair of games against the Northeast Vikings. The Vikings won 24-6 in the opener and 19-5 in the nightcap.

Yates Center High School is once again working with Altoona-Midway High School in a KSHSAA-approved cooperative agreement. It allows the Jets to participate on the Wildcats’ baseball team, as baseball is not offered as a spring sport for Altoona-Midway students.

