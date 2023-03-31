YATES CENTER – The Yates Center baseball team – with the help of a quartet of players from Altoona-Midway – opened its 2023 season Monday, dropping a pair of games against the Northeast Vikings. The Vikings won 24-6 in the opener and 19-5 in the nightcap.
Yates Center High School is once again working with Altoona-Midway High School in a KSHSAA-approved cooperative agreement. It allows the Jets to participate on the Wildcats’ baseball team, as baseball is not offered as a spring sport for Altoona-Midway students.
This year, four members of the Yates Center baseball squad are from Altoona-Midway. Buffalo natives donning Wildcat uniforms this spring include juniors Jacob Meigs and Blaine Collins, sophomore Williams Stackhouse and freshman Kage Beck. Last season, Meigs was the only player from Altoona-Midway to participate for Yates Center.
Yates Center is coached by Jarrod McVey, with Lane Huffman manning first base as assistant.
“Both games were competitive early. We showed a few signs of the hard work we have been doing, and I was proud of the boys for battling,” McVey said of the season-opening doubleheader. “Unfortunately, we just didn't execute a lot of things well. We will continue to work hard to get better day in and day out as a team.”
In the opener, Northeast plated four runs in the top of the first and increased their lead to 7-0, but the Wildcats battled back and trimmed the deficit to 11-6 after three innings. A nine-run inning in the fourth by Northeast ended any hopes of a comeback, as they went on to win 24-6.
Meigs ripped a triple and had two RBI in the opening contest. Emmit George paced the home team with two hits and three RBIs. Jayston Rice also plated a pair of runs for the Wildcats.
The second game was much more competitive than the final score would indicate.
Yates Center held leads of 3-2 after one and 4-3 after three innings of play. Northeast held a slim 5-4 advantage heading into the fifth inning, when the Vikings scored five runs and then tacked on nine in the next inning to pull away for the 19-5 triumph.
Meigs had one of the Wildcats’ five hits in the nightcap and also scored a run.
Canon Cavender led Yates Center with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Rice also had a pair of RBIs in a losing cause.
Meigs also started on the mound for Yates Center, allowing four earned runs and striking out two in 3 1-3 innings. Stackhouse and Beck also saw mound duties for the Wildcats, along with Rice and Tristian Ballin.
