ALP170 A vs. Iola - June 12, 2023 - Kolby Baker

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Kolby Baker prepares to put a ball in play during a matchup with Iola Post 15 on June 12.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

UNIONTOWN — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad got back in the win column with a sweep of the Uniontown Eagles here Tuesday. Chanute came alive late in game 1 for a 5-2 win, before dominating game 2 en route to a 10-2 win.

“We struggled to get the bats hot until later in game 1,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “The bats woke up in the second game early, and kept going throughout the game.”

