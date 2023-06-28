UNIONTOWN — The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad got back in the win column with a sweep of the Uniontown Eagles here Tuesday. Chanute came alive late in game 1 for a 5-2 win, before dominating game 2 en route to a 10-2 win.
“We struggled to get the bats hot until later in game 1,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “The bats woke up in the second game early, and kept going throughout the game.”
Kolby Baker led the offensive charge, as he went 3-for-6 with 2 runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Hunter Anderson, Logan Axelson, Karter Naff and Jacob Thompson each had multi-hit nights, and Talan Haynes and Sutton Friederich each drove in two RBIs in game 2.
Baker and Brady Alonzo combined to hold the Eagles at bay in game 1, with Alonzo (2-1) notching the win. Both pitchers recorded four strikeouts without a walk.
“Kolby and Brady pitched the first game really well,” Friederich said. “I was proud of the first-pitch strikes and how they got ahead in counts.”
Thompson and Axelson held down the mound in game 2, Thompson (1-2) earning his first win of the season on the start.
“Jacob threw really well and commanded the zone great,” Friederich said. “Logan came in and also shut them down.”
Both games were played as five-inning contests due to the Uniontown field’s lack of lights.
The Post 170 Single-A squad improved to 5-9 on the season with the wins.
Up Next
Chanute is back at home on Thursday, hosting the Ottawa Post 60 A’s (6-10) for a doubleheader at 6 p.m. The A’s come off an 11-1 loss to the Iola Post 15 Indians.
“I’m really proud of the games tonight, and I’m hoping it will carry over to Thursday night’s games against Ottawa,” Friederich said.
Chanute 5, Uniontown 2 (5)
Chanute: 000 14 - 5 7 1
Uniontown: 000 20 - 2 5 2
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Karter Naff 1 H, 1 RBI; Brady Alonzo 1 R; Jacob Thompson 1 H, 1 RBI; Hunter Anderson 1 H, 1 R; Sutton Friederich 1 H; Lian Cunningham 1 H, 1 R; Kolby Baker 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K; Brady Alonzo (W, 2-1) 2.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 K
Chanute 10, Uniontown 3 (5)
Chanute: 025 12 - 10 8 1
Uniontown: 101 00 - 2
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H; Kolby Baker 2 H, 2 R, 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 1 H; Jacob Thompson 1 R, 1 SB; Karter Naff 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Talan Haynes 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Jase Tarter 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Hunter Anderson 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sutton Friederich 2 RBI; Lian Cunningham 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Jacob Thompson (W, 1-2) 3.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB; Logan Axelson 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB
