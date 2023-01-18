C&H Lanes League Scores as of 1/13
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 18-of-32
Kluin Law 54-18
McCoy Insurance 46-26
Grain Bin 39-33
Humboldt Industries 36.5-35.5
Ebowla 35-37
B B B’s 29.5-42.5
Team #5 26.5-45.5
The Outsiders 21.5-50.5
Weekly High Games: Sheila Bockover 198, Erin McCoy 196, Becky Manly 195
Weekly High Series: Becky Manly 531, Ashlynn Frerick 518, Erin McCoy 514
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 19-of-34
McCoy Insurance 8-0
CTD Bowling 8-0
USA Sleep 5-3
State Farm Insurance 4-4
C&H Lanes 4-4
Coors Light 3-5
Bowling Team 0-8
Erbe Hog Farm 0-8
Weekly High Games: Stephen Johnson 256, Danny Erbe 239, Austin Strack 234
Weekly High Series: Stephen Johnson 695, Danny Erbe 650, Austin Robinson 618
Industrial (Monday)
Week 17-of-32
McCoy Insurance 4-0
A&B Cleaning 3-1
Young’s Welding No. 2 3-1
Hardy Fence 3-1
Young’s Welding 1-3
Knuckles Deep 1-3
Jay Hatfield 1-3
2 Fat 2 Play 0-4
Weekly High Games: Austin Robinson 267, Randy Schoenhofer 234, James Hunt 230
Weekly High Series: Austin Robinson 736, James Hunt 668, Austin Strack 617
City (Tuesday)
Week 19-of-32
C&H Lanes 9-3
Safari Vending 8-4
Bowling Stones 7-5
Toppers Barber Shop 6-6
K’s Place 6-6
Jay Hatfield 4-8
Bud Light 4-8
Cardinal Drug 4-8
Weekly High Games: Rick Heatly 253, Billy DeNoon 234, Austin Robinson 220, Weston Vanderpool 220
Weekly High Series: Billy DeNoon 632, Austin Robinson 620, Randy Schoenhofer 613
Junior (Sunday)
Week 10-of-17
Strikers 24-16
Gutter Gang 19.5-20.5
Odd Balls 18.5-21.5
Pinheads 15-25
Strike Mode 14-26
Gutter Bowlers 9-31
Weekly High Games: Parker Manly 202, Kemper Manly 192, Carson Allen 116, Bryer Manly 116
Weekly High Series: Parker Manly 546, Kemper Manly 460, Drake Friederich 318
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 16-of-30
Split Heat 2.0 4-0
Hummin’ Hummin’ 4-0
C&H Lanes 3-1
The Outsiders 1-3
The Heat 0-4
Los Primos 0-4
Weekly High Scores: (Men) Mike Strack 234, Billy DeNoon 225, Doug Umbarger 203 (Women) Christi Heatly 203, Edna Donovan 179, Maria Hernandez 179
Weekly High Series: (Men) Billy DeNoon 630, Mike Strack 605, Rick Heatly 540 (Women) Christi Heatly 523, Maria Hernandez 491, Edna Donovan 458
