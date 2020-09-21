Chanute High School tennis earned third place at the Chanute Invitational on Thursday after participating in back-to-back meets.
The Lady Blue Comets picked up nine wins. Pittsburg was first with 14 wins and Fort Scott took second with 13. Columbus placed fourth with three wins, while Iola was fifth place with one win.
Sophomore Tyra Bogle, the No. 1 singles player, went 2-2 in her competitions. Bogle dominated Columbus’ Jaden Spainhower and Iola’s Jessica Tidd 8-2. But after hard-fought affairs, she lost to Pittsburg’s Marci Brown 8-6 and to Fort Scott’s Jenny Heckman 8-7.
In No. 2 singles play, sophomore Grace Thompson went 3-1, pummeling Columbus High School’s Hannah Kirk 8-0, ousting Fort Scott’s Emily Davenport 8-1 and dominating Iola’s Rebeka Coltrane 8-1. The only loss she had was to Pittsburg’s Gabby Ksajaka by a score of 8-0.
Senior Kori Babcock and junior Aimee Maxton were 2-2 in No. 1 doubles play. Babcock and Maxton shut out Columbus’ Brooklyn Lima and Gracie Davolt 8-0 and beat Iola’s Miah Shelby and Sidney Shelby 8-2. Babcock and Maxton fell short to Fort Scott’s Ella Beth and Emma Daly 8-7 (7-5) and to Pittsburg’s Emily McGown and Emma Lawson 8-2.
For No. 2 doubles, sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet were also 2-2, shutting out Columbus’ Rebecca Green and Jaylei Carriger 8-0 and winning a default score of 8-0 after no entries from Iola. Aguilar and Palet lost to Pittsburg’s Lilly Cawyer and Halie McCabe 8-2 and to Fort Scott’s Lanie Krokroskia and Lindsay Majors 8-6.
“We changed our lineup around for this meet to give Tyra and Grace some singles experience and to give Kori and Aimee a chance to play doubles,” CHS girls tennis coach Mike De La Torre said. “We will probably play our normal lineup the rest of the season, especially when the SEK and Regional meets come around, but I feel the girls had fun while still competing at a high level. I also feel all six players improved their games, which is important as we head into the last few weeks of the season. Next up for the varsity is a tough meet next Thursday in Parsons where we will play a very good Parsons team for the first time this year and also a very good team from Independence.”
