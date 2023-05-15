FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Blue Comets rounded out the regular season with a 2-1 loss to the Fort Scott Tigers on Friday.
After taking the lead in the first inning on an RBI-double by junior first baseman Lars Koester, the Chanute offense failed to plate another run. Fort Scott scratched a single run across in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.
Junior RHP Rhett Smith (3-1) made the start on the mound, taking the loss.
“With regionals either Monday or Tuesday, we limited Rhett to staying under 60 pitches so we could have him back. I believe through four innings he was only at 34 pitches,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said. “He was very effective mixing it up and kept them off balance.”
Smith allowed just a single earned run through five innings pitched, notching four strikeouts in the process. A trio of defensive errors helped Fort Scott plate an unearned run as well.
“Rhett had a couple walks that ultimately led to the winning run, but we did not help ourselves early with a few baserunning mistakes,” Ortiz said.
Chanute had chances to score in the second, third and fourth innings, but strikeouts and the aforementioned baserunning errors kept the Blue Comets to a single score.
Along with Koester’s double, junior outfielder Nathan Meisch recorded a pair of singles. Smith also added a single of his own. Ortiz hopes the rest of the lineup can get back to the production he has seen throughout the season.
“Lars and Nate continued to be great at the plate, we just need to get more guys on base so we can do our job,” Ortiz said. “We did do better about not giving away outs on fly balls, but we still need to see some improvement going into regionals.”
With the win, Fort Scott locked up the Southeast Kansas League title with an 11-1 league mark. It marks the Tigers’ first title since sharing the honor with Chanute in 2021, and first outright title since 2016. Fort Scott has now won 13 league titles in baseball, second to only Pittsburg’s 15 titles.
Up Next
Chanute (12-8) earned the No. 11 seed in the East Regional at Orlis Cox Sports Complex in Ottawa. The Blue Comets are set to take on No. 6 Topeka-Hayden (11-5) at 2 pm tomorrow, before No. 3 Ottawa and No. 14 Labette County square off.
“Regionals are going to be fun. If we play with the energy we had on Friday, we’re capable of winning it,” Ortiz said. “We have to limit our mistakes and take care of business at the plate. I know the boys have the hunger to win, now we just have to do it. We will have two tough opponents either way, just got to get out there and compete to the best of our ability.”
Box Score
Chanute: 100 000 0 - 1 4 3
Fort Scott: 000 011 0 - 2 2 1
Notes: Rhett Smith 1 H, 1 R; Lars Koester 1 H, 1 RBI; Nathan Meisch 2 H; Rhett Smith (L, 3-1) 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 4 K, 2 BB; Brax Peter 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K
Final Southeast Kansas League Standings
Fort Scott 11-1 (14-6)
Pittsburg 10-2 (15-5)
Chanute 9-3 (12-8)
Parsons 5-7 (9-11)
Labette County 5-7 (7-13)
Coffeyville 1-11 (6-12)
Independence 1-11 (6-14)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.