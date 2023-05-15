Chanute BASE vs Fort Scott 4.10.23 - Rhett Smith

Chanute junior Rhett Smith (1) takes a lead from second base during a home matchup with Fort Scott on April 10.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Blue Comets rounded out the regular season with a 2-1 loss to the Fort Scott Tigers on Friday.

After taking the lead in the first inning on an RBI-double by junior first baseman Lars Koester, the Chanute offense failed to plate another run. Fort Scott scratched a single run across in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.

