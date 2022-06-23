Following the addition of two weight classes in girls wrestling, the KSHSAA Executive Board announced changes in boys wrestling weight classes for the 2022-23 season. Boys wrestling will continue to boast 14 classes, but will be brought in line with surrounding states and the National Federation of State High School Association’s (NFHS) recommendations.
The top-half of weights will see a slight shift down in where the weight limits fall. Originally wrestlers could pick from 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195 and 220 pound classes. Now, those choices are changed to 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190 and 215 pounds.
The NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee recommended the rule change at its annual meeting in April 2021, taking effect for the 2023-24 season, while allowing state associations the opportunity for early adoption.
“Previous surveys have indicated a varying number of weight classes that states wanted, so the committee attempted to meet the needs of as many people as possible,” Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services, said in an NFHS press release.
The recommendations were based on over 215,000 observations from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
While they are open to change, some Tribune coverage area coaches have concerns about the growing gaps between the heavier weights.
“I think the old setup was better for the upper weights, but we gotta trust the NFHS and their data on wrestlers in the USA,” Chanute head boys wrestling coach Andy Albright said.
“That data must be showing those brackets are open and so that’s kinda why they’re condensing them down.”
While he had some concern with the future of the 175 pound and 190 pound brackets, the Blue Comet coach is happy to see Kansas coming in line with other states. Known for taking his team to Oklahoma for camps and competition, this change will make adjustments more streamlined in the upcoming season.
“I’m just happy we’re doing it now, especially since our neighboring states are going into effect next year,” Albright said. “We will be fine, we just need to make some adjustments now. Wrestling takes all shapes and sizes, so that’s pretty cool.”
Kansas joins Missouri and Oklahoma in the early adoption of the new weight classes ahead of the official June 2023 adoption.
Like with the changes in girls wrestling, Erie head coach Will Weber supports the change with some reservation. While he understands the motivation behind adding more classes in the middle-weight range, Weber sees the shift as a ‘double-edged sword.’
“There’s always going to be that bunch where they’re all cluttered together,” Weber said. “But then you’re leaving out the other guys.”
Weber noted this change will have immediate impact, even for the Red Devils. Erie junior Cayce Welch, who made a run in the 170 pound bracket at the 2022 state tournament, had planned to wrestle 182 pounds for the upcoming season. With the changes coming for this year, Welch must now pick between staying down at 175, or moving all the way up to 190 pounds.
“He we are trying to stop the weight-cutting in wrestling, but now there’s no more 180 pounders, just 175 or 190,” Weber said. “I think you’re not ever going to make everybody happy, that’s for sure.”
Boys wrestling has seen numerous shifts in the setup of its weight classes since 1930, though this is the first update since the lightest weight was switched from 103 pounds to 106 pounds in 2012.
The update in weight classes comes alongside rule changes in regards to facial hair and stalling rules, all set to take effect for the upcoming season.
