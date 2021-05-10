A versatile Neosho County Community College baseball player will play the game at the next level.
Freshman utility player and pitcher Brett Wiemers earlier this week signed to play at Pittsburg State University. PSU is in the MIAA Conference and has had four straight winning seasons, including this year with a current record of 25-11.
Wiemers, who went to Pittsburg High School, thought it was great to get the opportunity to play in his hometown.
“I thought it would be cool to definitely go home, get to play in front of my family and friends,” Wiemers said. “Coach (Bob) Fornelli is a good family friend, and I’ve got to know him really well over the last few years and we’ve kind of connected. I’m really excited to play for him.”
Wiemers also gravitated towards Pitt State because his father, Dave Wiemers, was an assistant football coach and defensive coordinator at the university from 2011 to 2019, and the family connection helped him see what it takes to be a D-II athlete.
At NCCC this past 2021 regular season, Wiemers has posted a .258 average, with 33 hits, nine doubles, two triples, one home run and 26 RBI. He has a .383 slugging percentage, a .307 on-base percentage, and a fielding percentage of .932. With runners in scoring position, he hits .300.
As a pitcher in six appearances, Wiemers had an ERA of 3, had seven strikeouts, and allowed three walks and two earned runs. In 23 at-bats, hitters have only hit .174 versus Wiemers.
He made the seamless transition from PHS as an All-State player to NCCC, where he contributed to a team on the way to the playoffs in a tough KJCCC Conference.
Wiemers said he developed the dedication to show up to practice every day and work hard, spending balanced time between pitching and hitting.
Wiemers said he has learned a lot from NCCC coaching staff.
“One thing Coach (Josh) Merrill did, kind of breaking down the fundamentals of my swing,” Wiemers said. “And then Coach G (Mike Gilner) working with me when he gets the time to really focus on my pitching, which I really didn’t do a lot in high school, so kind of talking with coach G, and really just getting my fundamentals down, kind of getting the mental aspect. And Coach Murry obviously does a lot. He has the reputation, has built the program every year. I think the guy’s smart; he knows what he’s talking about.”
Right now, Wiemer’s major is undecided.
“We want all our guys to get an opportunity to move on,” Murry said. “We are always proud when they get a chance to. Each one is unique to our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.