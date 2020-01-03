ROBERT MAGOBET
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Neosho County Community College have had a long break after losses to Barton Community College on Dec. 11. But players have been back at work for a week or so, and both coaches have their teams gearing up for the remaining 17 games of the regular season.
The Panthers (6-7, 2-2) have gone 3-4 in their last seven games – including a 2-2 record versus Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference teams – and ninth-year head coach Jeremy Coombs knows a thing or two about weathering the storm for the remainder of the season, though he said his players are self-starters.
“You’re getting in the heart of conference play. You know they come back from break, and I think they come back pretty hungry,” Coombs said. “They’re all here for basketball and their education. They’re hungry to get back here and get back to work, and get things going. It’s not real hard to get them going again.”
The Panthers actually got going again on Jan. 1 in Kansas City versus Iowa Western, when they won a scrimmage 86-54.
But now it’s time for the real games.
With classes set to begin for the spring semester Jan. 21, players have been back on campus with a lot more time on their hands. So Coombs has ramped up practice and lifting schedules for the last week in an effort to get student-athletes back in basketball shape.
“It’s a really good time for them to focus on basketball and kind of get themselves going before school starts and they have to start the grind of getting the studying in, doing all that and playing basketball,” Coombs continued.
Coombs and assistant Justin Fairman have already managed practices for players to get better at the game. Practices have focused on getting players better individually, executing as a team on both ends of the floor, and the hallmark of winning basketball: defense.
With 15 new freshmen and five sophomores on NCCC, it was expected that the team would experience some peaks and valleys, despite the abundance of height, athleticism, skill and talent on the team. But Coombs said these last few practices have really galvanized the players to gel.
“One of the things that I think we had a hiccup with early in the season was trusting each other and playing as a team; I feel like we have really fixed that and addressed that and I think the guys have bought into team play and things like that, so it kind of makes life a little easier, and we can kind of get going and focus on some of those little things,” Coombs said.
Guys who are expected to help the team practice during this stretch run are, of course, the sophomores. Jae-Min Yang, the third-leading scorer on the team averaging 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, is well-traveled and has been the leader of numerous overseas teams; James Taylor honed his leadership skills by going to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia; and Chol Adup has led several groups in Australia before his stint with NCCC.
Women:
After losing four in a row following a four-game win streak, the Lady Panthers (5-6, 0-4) have also been practicing hard for the past week or so, and seventh-year head coach JJ Davis said his team will follow the sophomores in an effort to have a good start of the new year. Those sophomores include leading scorer Chrissy Brown (16.7 points per game and 10 rebounds per contest), second-leading scorer Jessica Jones (13.5 ppg), third-leading scorer Hayley Stiger (10.8 ppg), Morgan Bolen and Ashley Dillinger.
“That’s the process we’ve been going through, that’s the hard part, trying to get these freshmen to understand that we’re going to play a lot of games this semester, and we are going to do it in eight weeks,” Davis said. “We’re just really relying a lot on our sophomores.”
The sophomores over the past week have been leading the Lady Panthers in four-a-day practices, polishing up individual skill sets, as well as executing offense and defense.
“We just need them to be better, we need to be better overall,” Davis continued. “We started scoring the basketball the way we wanted against Barton (92 points), and we hope that continues. They’re doing a great job. They’ve really put a lot of effort in getting better this week, and I’m really proud of that. I’m really proud of the sophomore leadership; they’ve been putting in some good work.”
Both teams have the heart of the conference schedule coming up, with the next four games versus Pratt (women: 9-4, men: 7-6) today on the road, Garden City (women: 5-8, men: 7-6) on Jan. 8 at home, Seward County (women: 9-3), men: 8-5) on Jan. 11 at home, and Independence (women: 5-6, men: 12-3) Jan. 13 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.