Here are the nominations for the 2022-23 edition of The Chanute Tribune Sports Awards. A total of 20 athletes and 11 coaches were highlighted for their achievements during the previous academic year. Make your votes by clicking here.
High School Boys Athlete of the Year
Ty Leedy, Chanute senior
Football - 1,249 yards, 17 TDs rushing, 147 tackles, three fumbles, All-SEK 1st team for offense and defense, All-State 1st team for offense. Wrestling - 34-2 record, SEK, Regional and State champion
Dagen Dean, Chanute senior
Football - 639 yards, 13 TDs receiving, 65 tackles, All-SEK 1st team for , All-State 1st team, Sports in Kansas defensive Player of the Year, Shrine Bowl selection. Wrestling - 32-15 record, State qualifier. Track - 100-Meter, Javelin State medalist, 200-Meter, 4x100-Meter Relay State qualifier
Trey Sommer, Humboldt senior
Football - 2,360 total yards (passing + rushing), 37 total TDs, 65 tackles, All-TVL 1st team for offense and defense, All-State 1st team for offense. Basketball - 17.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg. Baseball - .391 avg, 30 RBIs, All-TVL 1st team, All-State honorable mention
Trey Peters, St. Paul senior
Football - 1,574 yards, 20 TDs. Basketball - 21.7 ppg, All-TRL 1st team, All-State honorable mention. Baseball - .303 avg, 12 RBIs, 12 SB, 28.0 IP, 36 K, All-TRL 1st team.
Kaiden Seamster, Chanute junior
Football - 731 yards, eight TDs, 44 tackles, two INTs, All-SEK 1st team for defense, All-SEK honorable mention for offense. Basketball - All-SEK unanimous 1st team. Track - High Jump State medalist, Triple Jump state qualifier
Sam Hull, Humboldt junior
Football - 564 yards, 10 TDs receiving, All-TVL 1st team for offense. Basketball - 13.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, All-TVL 2nd team. Baseball - .468 avg, four HR, 41 RBIs, 25 SB, All-TVL 1st team, All-State 1st team.
High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Grace Thompson, Chanute senior
Tennis - 27-5 doubles record, State qualifier. Wrestling - 33-7 record, SEK, Regional champion, State qualifier. Softball - .328 avg, three HR, 23 RBIs, All-SEK 2nd team.
Breanna Ross, Erie senior
Cross Country - TVL runner-up, Regional champion, State medalist. Wrestling - 32-2 record, TVL, Regional champion, State runner-up.
Kadynce Axelson, Chanute junior
Volleyball - SEK champion. Wrestling - 28-9 record, SEK champion, Regional runner-up, State medalist (5th). Softball - .441 avg, two HR, 13 RBIs, team-leading nine stolen bases, All-SEK honorable mention.
Alex Pasquarelli, Erie junior
Volleyball - All-TVL 1st team. Basketball - 8.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40 steals, 39 blocks, All-TVL honorable mention. Softball - .397 avg, one HR, eight RBIs, team-leading 20 stolen bases.
Macie Moore, Chanute sophomore
Cross Country - 4th place SEK, 5th place Regionals, 10th place State. Track - 3200-Meter Regional runner-up, 3200-Meter, 4x800-Meter Relay State qualifier.
Shelby Shaughnessy, Humboldt sophomore
Volleyball - 224 kills, 340 digs, 48 blocks, All-TVL 1st team. Basketball - 7.0 ppg. Softball - 12-2 pitching record, TVL champion, All-TVL 1st team.
High School Boys Coach of the Year
Clete Frazell, Chanute football
9-1 record, SEK Champion, SEK Coach of the Year, led team to first undefeated season since 1935.
Devon Crabtree, Chanute basketball
14-7 record, SEK Coach of the Year.
Ryan Ortiz, Chanute baseball
16-9 record, Regional champion, State runner-up.
Mike Miller, Humboldt baseball
24-5 record, TVL Champion, Regional Champion, 4th place at State.
High School Girls Coach of the Year
Mike De La Torre, Chanute tennis
76-29 varsity record, coached four state qualifiers.
Terry Meadows, Humboldt volleyball
31-6 record, TVL champion.
Nick Nothern, Chanute wrestling
SEK champion, Regional champion, State champion, SEK and State Coach of the Year.
Brad Piley, Humboldt softball
17-4 record, TVL champion.
NCCC Male Athlete of the Year
Jack Kay, soccer
15 goals, eight assists, scored six game-winning goals, KJCCC East champion, All-KJCCC 1st team.
Alexander Norris, basketball
13.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 35% 3-point shooting, 23 steals, All-KJCCC honorable mention.
Roberto Camacho, wrestling
13-10 record, 5th Regionals, National qualifier.
Dax Sharp, baseball
9-2 pitching record, 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 81.2 IP, 67 K, .240 opposing batting average, All-KJCCC 2nd team.
NCCC Female Athlete of the Year
Sydney Dudolski, volleyball
391 kills, 461 digs, 43 blocks, 43 aces, All-KJCCC 1st team, All-Region VI 2nd team.
Chantoryia Rivers, basketball
12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 50 steals, 35 blocks, Week 1 KJCCC Div.-II Player of the Week, All-KJCCC 2nd team.
Naomi Salil, Cross Country & Track and Field
Broke seven NCCC records, KJCCC Cross Country champion, Half Marathon and 4x800-Meter Relay All-American.
Logan Cates, softball
2.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85.2 IP, 94 K, .146 opposing batting average, All-KJCCC 2nd team.
NCCC Coach of the Year
Elliot Chadderton, Men's soccer
11-6 record, coached team to KJCCC East championship, landed eight players on the All-KJCCC lists.
Chelsea Jackson, Cheer & Dance
Region VI runner-up, 3rd place Nationals.
Lisiane Matsdorff, volleyball
24-10 record, 5-4 KJCCC record, landed three players on the All-KJCCC lists.
