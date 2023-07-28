2022-23 Chanute Tribune Sports Awards

Here are the nominations for the 2022-23 edition of The Chanute Tribune Sports Awards. A total of 20 athletes and 11 coaches were highlighted for their achievements during the previous academic year. Make your votes by clicking here.

Leedy grabs second state championship

Chanute High School senior Ty Leedy wrestles during the finals of the KSHSAA Class 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships in Salina on Saturday. Leedy claimed his second state title.                   
Erie MBB @ Humboldt (Emprise Bank Tournament) 12.9.22 - Sam Hull

Humboldt junior power forward Sam Hull (5) puts up a shot during Friday's matchup with the Erie Red Devils. Hull finished with 17 points on the night.
STATE CHAMPS!

The Chanute girls wrestling team claimed first place at the KSHSAA Class 4-1A Girls Wrestling State Championships in Salina that wrapped up on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. 

Sports Awards nominees Kadynce Axelson and Grace Thompson were part of the championship squad.
Chanute XC @ Home (SEK) 10.14.22 - Macie Moore

Chanute sophomore Macie Moore runs alone during the Southeast Kansas League cross country meet at home on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
CYFC Camp 22 - Clete Frazell

Blue Comet football head coach Clete Frazell walks across the Chanute High School football field during the Chanute Youth Football Club annual summer camp on July 20, 2022.
Humboldt Volleyball vs Neodesha 10.4.22 - Terry Meadows

Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows, center right, speaks with his team during a matchup with the Neodesha Bluestreaks on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
NCCC MBB @ Labette 2.4.23 - Alexander Norris

Alexander Norris (3) of the Neosho County Panthers grabs a rebound during Saturday's loss to the Labette Cardinals in Parsons. Also pictured is Panther freshman Peter Obeng (21).
Neosho County Volleyball vs. Johnson County 10.26.22 - Sydnee Dudolski

Neosho County freshman outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski (10) attempts an attack over two blocking defenders from Johnson County during Wednesday night's top-20 battle at Panther Gymnasium.

